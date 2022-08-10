Want two great streaming services on the cheap? Amazon's got you covered.

Right now, new subscribers can get Amazon Music Unlimited for music streaming, as well as Epix (via Prime Video) for movies and TV streaming together for just $1/mo. for three months -- that's nearly a whopping 95 percent savings. After the three months is up, the price jumps back up to full retail -- $9/mo. and $6/mo., respectively.

However, since both services don't require a long-term contract, you can just cancel it after three months, or keep it and enjoy high quality music and video streaming. No harm. No foul.

Two great streaming services. One low price. Amazon

Please note: This deal is only for new subscribers to both services who are also Amazon Prime members. Not a member? Sign up for a 30-day free trial to take advantage of this low price, as well as other Prime member perks -- including free two-day shipping (sometimes even one-day free shipping), discounts at Whole Foods Market, access to Prime Video, Prime Reading, and Prime Gaming, exclusive deals, and much more.

Amazon Music Unlimited

Regular price: $9/mo.

$9/mo. Sale price: $1/mo. for three months

Amazon Music Unlimited is the home of more than 90 million ad-free songs from top recording artists, such as Taylor Swift, Eminem, Drake, Elvis Presley, Elton John, The Weeknd, Rihanna, Post Malone, Adele, Billie Eilish, Beyoncé, and much more. It also features offline play with unlimited skips, playlists and internet radio stations, and podcasts galore.

The service is accessible via web browsers, mobile apps, and streaming and smart home devices too.

Epix

Regular price: $6/mo.

$6/mo. Sale price: $1/mo. for three months

Epix features hit originals, including Bridge and Tunnel, Billy The Kid, From, Britannia, Godfather of Harlem, Chapelwaite, and more. The streaming service is also where you'll find new movies, like The Lost City, Sonic The Hedgehog 2, Candyman, House of Gucci, Respect, No Time To Die, Wrath of Man, A Quiet Place Part II, and many others. Meanwhile, there are four live channels for movies — Epix, Epix 2, Epix Hits, and Epix Drive-in.

It's available to watch on web browsers, mobile apps, and streaming devices.

