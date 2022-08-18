Amazon Kindle Deals: Save Up To 45 Percent on Select Models

Looking to finish up your summer reading list? The Amazon Kindle can help you out with that and it's on sale.

You can score up to 45 percent on select Kindle models at Amazon -- with prices starting at $60. The Amazon Kindle is still one of the best ways to take thousands of ebooks with you on one lightweight device. It's ideal for taking on a vacation, reading on a flight, at the beach or by the pool, or just about anywhere.

But act fast and shop now, these are limited-time Kindle deals.

Amazon has eight of their very own Kindle e-reader models on sale — starting at $60. Amazon

Please note: Amazon Prime members can get free shipping included with these deals. Not a member? Sign up for a 30-day free trial to take advantage, as well as other Prime member perks -- including free two-day shipping (sometimes even one-day free shipping), discounts at Whole Foods Market, access to Prime Video, Amazon Music, and Prime Gaming, exclusive deals, and much more.

Kindle

Regular price: $90

$90 Sale price: $60

Amazon has the Kindle on sale for $60, or $30 off its list price -- that's a nearly 35 percent savings. This e-reader features adjustable brightness, so you can read indoors or outdoors (even in sunlight), while it can store thousands of e-books, magazines, comic books, Audible audiobooks, and more. The Kindle also has a battery life of up to a whopping 10 weeks per charge -- that's weeks and not hours. Meanwhile, it comes in black and white versions.

Want more models? Check out other Amazon Kindles on sale, below:

Want more? Check out TV Guide's best deals on streaming services and home entertainment gear here.