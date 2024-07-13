Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Prime Day is back and set for Tuesday, July 16, and Wednesday, July 17. Right now, all we can talk about are the endless deals, deals, deals. Early Prime Day deals are live with slashed prices on Apple products, board games, DVDs, books—you name it. As always, Amazon is offering its biggest discounts on its own line of products. This year, early Prime Day deals on Amazon Fire TVs and Fire TV Sticks are looking particularly incredible.

Prime Day Fire TVs Amazon/Getty Images

If you've been eyeing an upgrade to your home entertainment setup, now's the perfect time. Amazon Fire TVs and Fire TV Sticks are already seeing significant price cuts, making it easier than ever to access your favorite shows and movies. These devices offer seamless streaming, vibrant picture quality, and user-friendly interfaces, all at a fraction of the regular cost.

The best part about Amazon Fire TVs is that all of them have the power of a Fire TV Stick mixed right in the sauce, meaning there's no need to purchase a Fire TV Stick separately. Download all of your favorite streaming services like Prime Video, Disney+, and more directly to the TV and you're good to go. It's that easy.

If you don't want to part ways with the TV you currently have but you're looking to go the extra mile and make it smarter, the Fire TV Stick is the perfect option for you. The Fire TV Stick comes with the ability to chat with Alexa and search through your TVs interface for whatever it is you're looking to put on. If you have a smart home, the Fire TV Stick also pairs to your Alexa-enabled devices to ensure you won't have to leave the couch to turn on the lights or start your smart vacuum.

Don't miss out on these early deals to snag the best discounts before Prime Day officially kicks off. Get ready to transform your viewing experience with top-tier Amazon tech at unbeatable prices.

Amazon Fire TV Stick

Amazon Fire TV Stick Amazon

$18 $40



Grabbing the Amazon Fire TV Stick now at 55% off makes it almost feel free. This streaming stick is 50% more powerful than the previous version, streaming in Full HD with ease. Use the Alexa Voice Remote to control your TV and soundbar, and stream from over 1.5 million movies and TV episodes. Plus, get a 6-month MGM+ subscription included. Plug it in, connect to the internet, and start your binge-watching marathon—and you don't even need a new TV. We know you have some catching up to do on The Boys.

Amazon Fire TV 50" 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV

Amazon Fire TV 50" 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV Amazon

$300 $450

Now, if you're really looking to transform your home theater, peep this 50-inch Fire TV for just $300. Snag vivid 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus, ultimately bringing your favorite movies and shows to life with stunning clarity and vibrant colors. Use Alexa to easily find and control your content, check the weather, and more. Stream over 1.5 million movies and TV episodes from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and beyond. Everything you can do with a Fire TV Stick you can do with this TV. The only difference? This TV is built so you'll never need to buy a streaming stick. Unlike most regular TVs, it's like having a turbocharged Fire TV Stick built right in, giving you an awesome streaming experience without the extra gadget.

Amazon Fire TV 32" 2-Series HD Smart TV

Amazon Fire TV 32" 2-Series HD Smart TV Amazon

$110 $200

If you're looking for something on the smaller side that'll fit in most kitchens, bedrooms, or even bathrooms if you're into that, check out this 32-inch Fire TV. It's got all the same features (minus 4K UHD) as the Fire TV above, just on a smaller scale for all of you tiny TV watchers out there.

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite Amazon

$15 $30

This is the most affordable Fire TV Stick that money can buy, especially right now as it's on sale for 50% off. With this Fire TV Stick, users can enjoy full HD speedy streaming with access to any streaming platform you can imagine. It plugs right into the back of your TV so it doesn't add any distraction while watching. It may run a tad slower than the traditional Fire TV Stick or not provide as vivid of colors, but the price makes it well worth it.

Amazon Fire TV 55" Omni QLED Series 4K UHD Smart TV

Amazon Fire TV 55" Omni QLED Series 4K UHD Smart TV Amazon

$420 $600

Alright, time to get a little bigger. This 55-incher is currently available on Amazon at 30% off, ripping that $600 price point down to $420. But, what sets this pricier TV apart from the rest? Color. And lots of it. This TV has 4K Quantum Dot Display (QLED), which makes movies, shows, and live sports burst with lifelike colors. Advanced HDR, including Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ Adaptive, brings scenes to life with deep, realistic hues. Fire TV's Adaptive Brightness automatically adjusts based on your room's lighting, and full array local dimming enhances contrast for deeper darks and brighter whites. Enjoy the Fire TV Ambient Experience, turning your screen into a canvas for artwork, photos, and Alexa widgets.

