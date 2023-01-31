X

Streaming Deal: The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is on Sale for Just $34.99

Get Amazon's most powerful streaming stick at a deep discount

Jess Barnes

Want fast 4K streaming without a premium price tag? Amazon has you covered. Right now and for a limited time, you can get the Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $34.99, a 36% discount from the normal price of $54.99. 

Shop Fire TV Stick 4K Max Deal at Amazon


Fire TV Stick 4K Max

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max

 Amazon
  • Regular price: $54.99
  • Sale price: $34.99

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is Amazon's most powerful streaming stick, 40% more powerful than the Fire TV Stick 4K, offering faster app starts and smoother navigation. Use the Fire TV OS and Amazon Appstore for quick access to your favorite streaming apps. The device comes with Alexa Voice Remote for hands-free navigation and voice search. 

Note: This deal is for Amazon Prime members only. Not a member? Sign up for a 30-day free trial to take advantage of this low price, as well as other Prime member perks -- including free two-day shipping (sometimes even one-day free shipping), discounts at Whole Foods Market, access to Prime Video, Amazon Music, and Prime Gaming, exclusive deals, and much more.