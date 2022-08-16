All Amazon Fire Tablets Are on Sale — Save Up to Half Off

Want to watch movies and TV shows on-the-go? Amazon has you covered with deep discounts on their very own Fire tablets.

We rounded up the best deals on all sorts of Fire tablets from the newly re-designed Fire 7 mini-tablet to the Fire HD 10 Plus monster tablet, starting at $45 -- that's up to half off list prices.

In fact, even Fire Kids tablets are on sale too. If you're looking for a great Apple iPad alternative at a super low price, then it's right here. But act fast and shop now, there's no telling how long these Fire tablets will be on sale.

Amazon just dropped the prices on all of their Fire tablets — starting at $45. Getty Images

Please note: Amazon Prime members can get free shipping included with these deals. Not a member? Sign up for a 30-day free trial to take advantage, as well as other Prime member perks -- including free two-day shipping (sometimes even one-day free shipping), discounts at Whole Foods Market, access to Prime Video, Amazon Music, and Prime Gaming, exclusive deals, and much more.

Fire 7

Regular price: $55

$55 Sale price: $45 (all-time lowest price ever)

For a limited time, Amazon has the new Fire 7 on sale for $45, or $10 off -- that's a 25 percent savings and the cheapest we've ever seen on the mini-tablet.

It's equipped with a sharp and compact seven-inch display, 16GB of on-board storage (expandable up to a whopping 1TB via microSD card), and Fire OS and the Amazon Appstore built-in for easy access to popular apps -- including Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, Amazon Music, and much more. Not bad for just $45.

Want something bigger? Check out the other Amazon Fire tablets on sale, below:

Want more? Check out TV Guide's best deals on streaming services and home entertainment gear here.