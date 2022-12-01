Amazon Echo Buds are on Sale For Up To Nearly 45 Percent Off — Starting at $70

Join or Sign In
Step up your audio game — $50 off per pair
Want an audio upgrade? Amazon has their very own premium wireless earbuds on sale. This sounds like a good deal to us!
Right now, the Echo Buds (second generation) are on sale starting at $70. There are deep discounts on two pairs; one with a standard charging case ($70, was $120) and another with a wireless charging case ($90, was $140).
The earbuds, themselves, are the same, while the only difference are their included charging cases. Either way, both pairs are $50 off, or up to nearly 45 percent off of retail prices.
Please note: Amazon Prime members can get free two-day shipping (sometimes even free one-day shipping) included with these deals. Not a member? Sign up for a 30-day free trial to take advantage, as well as other Prime member perks -- including discounts at Whole Foods Market; access to Prime Video, Amazon Music, and Prime Gaming; exclusive deals; and much more.
On sale for $70 (was $120) at Amazon, the Echo Buds (second generation) with standard charging case feature crystal clear and full audio with hefty and booming bass with up to 15 hours of battery life.
These earbuds also have noise-canceling settings to block out just about all background noise, so you can really enjoy the movies and TV shows you're watching or the music and podcasts you're listening to on your smartphone or tablet. This pair even has the Alexa assistant built-in for instant voice search and hands-free navigation.
Meanwhile, the retail giant has the Echo Buds (second generation) with wireless charger on sale too, but for $90, or $50 off -- that's a nearly 40 percent savings.
Want more? Check out TV Guide's best deals on streaming services and home entertainment gear here.