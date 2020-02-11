Altered Carbon fans got their first look at Anthony Mackie's Takeshi Kovacs in the Season 2 teaser trailer released last week, but now we finally have the official trailer revealing all the exciting action and intrigue viewers can expect in the Netflix drama's sophomore outing.

Picking up 30 years after the Season 1 finale, which saw Kovacs (then played by Joel Kinnaman) surrender Ryker's sleeve and begin his search for his lost love Quell (Renée Elise Goldsberry), Altered Carbon Season 2 will find Kovacs on a new mission. But when Kovacs is drawn back to his home planet, Harlan's World, to investigate a series of murders, he discovers that his quest to solve the crime and his quest to find Quell are actually the same mission.

As the trailer reveals, Kovacs will find Quell this season — after he throws a knife at her! And based on an ominous warning from yakuza boss Tanaseda (James Saito) about how sometimes "love turns to dust," we have a feeling that knife incident won't be the only only obstacle in the way of Kovacs' long-dreamed-of happy ever after with Quell.

The Quell reunion isn't the only big reveal in the official trailer either. It appears as though Kovacs' new foe, Protectorate Special Forces leader Col. Ivan Carrerra (Torben Liebrecht), has a trick up his sleeve when it comes to getting under Kovacs' skin: sending Kovacs' birth sleeve (Will Yun Lee) after him. After Carrerra is heard giving an order to "activate Evergreen," the trailer reveals Lee decked out in Protectorate armor and fighting with Kovacs. But is this a true Kovacs versus Kovacs battle or did Carrerra put someone else's stack in his birth sleeve?

As Kovacs embarks on this dangerous new mission, he'll have the help of his A.I. friend Poe (Chris Conner), who has been resurrected following his brutal murder in Season 1. Newcomers to the Altered Carbon cast for Season 2 also include Lela Loren as Danica Harlan, the ambitious governor of Harlan's World; Simone Missick as Trepp, an expert bounty hunter; and Dina Shihabi as Dig 301, an unemployed A.I. who links up with Poe.

Altered Carbon Season 2 will premiere Thursday, Feb. 27 on Netflix. Season 1 is available to stream now.