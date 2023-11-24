All These Books Are Buy-2-Get-1-Free on Amazon for Black Friday

Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

While it's the biggest retailer in the world and sells basically everything now, Amazon began its life way back in the day as an online bookstore. And in a lot of respects it's still the best place to buy books, whether you're looking for hard copies or ebooks--especially during sales like Black Friday. Right now you have book prices being marked down across the board pretty much, and on top of that you've got a large-scale buy two, get one free sale that includes a huge number of books along with all sorts of other stuff.

For the sake of simplicity, we'll focus on book recommendations here, based on a few different categories. We're barely scratching the surface on these deals, though, so don't be afraid to browse once you click through.

Books to Screen

These acclaimed books have been adapted to television or film, but the adaptation isn't always better. Now you can go straight to the source with titles like The Summer I Turned Pretty and Lessons in Chemistry for less.

Memoirs

Celebrity memoirs usually make for good reading, and there plenty to choose from in this B2G1 deal--like the 2022 memoir of Friends star Matthew Perry, which has shot to the top of the charts since his recent death. Britney Spears' brand-new memoir "The Woman in Me" is also included even though it just came out in late October, and it's been a non-stop topic of conversation lately.

BookTok Faves

These titles are very popular among the bookish folks on TikTok--if that's your community, then this is your spot, with authors like Taylor Jenkins Reid, Colleen Hoover and Sarah J Maas always big hits with that crowd.

Cookbooks

Looking for something new and possibly weird to cook up in the kitchen? These branded cookbooks should hit the spot, whether you're hoping to mix up one of T-Pain's favorite drinks or grill up some kind of exotic Star Wars dish.

Popular Fiction

If you're not necessarily about following the trends but you do just like reading quality fiction, this collection of popular adult fiction from authors like R.F. Kuang, Barbara Kingsolver and Ann Napolitano should satisfy even the most discerning tastes.

Box Sets

Sometimes, it just makes sense to buy in bulk, such as when you've finished binge-watching Outlander and now want to read all the books, or when you left your copies of the His Dark Materials books at your old house and need to re-buy them. Fortunately, the buy two, get one free deal also applies to a number of book box sets.

Kids Books

Your little ones need books too, and this deal includes a bunch of those, including the illustrated editions of the Harry Potter novels.

Black Friday 2023 Sales

