All These Books Are Buy-2-Get-1-Free on Amazon for Black Friday

Join or Sign In
Sign in to customize your TV listings
By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.
From BookTok faves to fantasy box sets, every niche is represented in this sprawling Black Friday deal
Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.
While it's the biggest retailer in the world and sells basically everything now, Amazon began its life way back in the day as an online bookstore. And in a lot of respects it's still the best place to buy books, whether you're looking for hard copies or ebooks--especially during sales like Black Friday. Right now you have book prices being marked down across the board pretty much, and on top of that you've got a large-scale buy two, get one free sale that includes a huge number of books along with all sorts of other stuff.
For the sake of simplicity, we'll focus on book recommendations here, based on a few different categories. We're barely scratching the surface on these deals, though, so don't be afraid to browse once you click through.
These acclaimed books have been adapted to television or film, but the adaptation isn't always better. Now you can go straight to the source with titles like The Summer I Turned Pretty and Lessons in Chemistry for less.
Celebrity memoirs usually make for good reading, and there plenty to choose from in this B2G1 deal--like the 2022 memoir of Friends star Matthew Perry, which has shot to the top of the charts since his recent death. Britney Spears' brand-new memoir "The Woman in Me" is also included even though it just came out in late October, and it's been a non-stop topic of conversation lately.
These titles are very popular among the bookish folks on TikTok--if that's your community, then this is your spot, with authors like Taylor Jenkins Reid, Colleen Hoover and Sarah J Maas always big hits with that crowd.
Looking for something new and possibly weird to cook up in the kitchen? These branded cookbooks should hit the spot, whether you're hoping to mix up one of T-Pain's favorite drinks or grill up some kind of exotic Star Wars dish.
If you're not necessarily about following the trends but you do just like reading quality fiction, this collection of popular adult fiction from authors like R.F. Kuang, Barbara Kingsolver and Ann Napolitano should satisfy even the most discerning tastes.
Sometimes, it just makes sense to buy in bulk, such as when you've finished binge-watching Outlander and now want to read all the books, or when you left your copies of the His Dark Materials books at your old house and need to re-buy them. Fortunately, the buy two, get one free deal also applies to a number of book box sets.
Your little ones need books too, and this deal includes a bunch of those, including the illustrated editions of the Harry Potter novels.
For more deals on streaming services and entertainment products, check out TV Guide's Shopping hub.