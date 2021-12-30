All the TV Shows Canceled or Ending in 2022

Norman Reedus and Danai Gurira, The Walking Dead Jackson Lee Davis/AMC

As we wave goodbye to 2021 and say hello to 2022, it's also time to say goodbye to some of our favorite (and not-so-favorite) TV shows. Dozens of shows already know their final seasons will be coming in 2022 as they prepare to sign off for good, and we're collecting all of them in the gallery below, whether they've mutually agreed with their studios to end their runs or whether they've been canceled but given one final season to wrap up their stories before going dark.

Some of these shows, like The Walking Dead, have been on television for so long, it's hard to imagine a TV landscape without them. Some, like AMC's Kevin Can F*** Himself, we barely got to know and were canceled after just a few seasons. Some were considered tops in their class, like FX's comedy Better Things or Amazon Prime Video's The Expanse, while others, looking at you The Dr. Oz Show, were not.

Click through the gallery to see which other shows we'll bid farewell to. From Animal Kingdom to Claws, here are all of the TV shows ending in 2022.

PHOTOS: All the TV Shows Ending in 2022