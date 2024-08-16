Everything to Know About All American Season 7

Join or Sign In
What's next for the vortex?
It was wedding bells all around at the end of All American Season 6. Both Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) and Layla (Greta Onieogou) as well as Spencer (Daniel Ezra) and Olivia (Samantha Logan) tied the knot in the season's final episodes. For the latter couple, it was a bit of a goodbye as they packed up their stuff to move to New York immediately after the ceremony. Spencer and Olivia's wedding marked Ezra's last episode as a series regular on the show, but there's still a lot in store for the vortex.
We've watched every member of this social group grow from high school sophomores to full-blown adults who have now graduated college and started their own careers. They are professional athletes, coaches, music moguls, and there's even a bestselling author in the group. But how will they shape the upcoming generation? That's the big question for Season 7 as we watch the vortex take their first steps into legitimate adulthood and figure out the legacy they want to leave behind for their children and the kids they are mentoring.
All American is one of the last scripted shows to hold over from the old CW era, but it is still going strong. Here's everything we know about the drama and what you can expect in the next season.
An official release date for All American Season 7 has not been announced yet, but the show will not air as part of CW's fall lineup, so it will return at mid-season in January or later in 2025.
All American Season 7 is a new chapter for the vortex. The crew is out of college and officially entering adulthood. Some are married, some are already parents, and they are figuring out what their legacies are going to be. Asher (Cody Christian) accepted a job as an assistant coach at Beverly High at the end of Season 6 while Jordan took a similar job at Crenshaw. Beverly is where Asher first learned that he wanted to be a coach and Crenshaw is the last place Jordan's dad Billy (Taye Diggs) coached before he died, so both of them have a lot of self-imposed pressure to make these new gigs work, and they'll be going head-to-head to do it.
Meanwhile, Layla is still running ForMonica Records. She's going to need some new artists with Patience (Chelsea Tavares) heading to Broadway and Coop (Bre-Z) heading to law school after the Season 6 finale. All American Season 7 will be about the vortex attempts to take all they've learned in young adulthood and use it to change the world now that they are officially out on their own.
All American was ordered as a 13-episode seventh season.
The major headline of All American Season 7 is that Daniel Ezra will no longer be a series regular, which means don't expect to see Spencer James a lot in this new chapter. However, we expect Spencer to be there in spirit and be mentioned because Samantha Logan is still expected to be in the fold as bestselling author and Spencer's wife, Olivia.
Here is who is expected to return in Season 7.
The directors for Season 7 have not been officially announced, but Ezra told TV Guide after the Season 6 finale that he is already in talks to take on a Season 7 episode or two behind the camera. "They have told me they want me to direct again. I will definitely hold them to that because I love it. I love directing. I love our crew. I love our cast," the actor said. "I'm going to miss everybody, so whenever I have a chance to come back and play, I'll take it."
All American Seasons 1-6 are now streaming on Netflix. When All American premieres at mid-season on CW episodes will be available to stream the next day on the CW app.