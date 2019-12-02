To say that Layla (Greta Onieogou) has been having a rough time throughout All American Season 2 would be an understatement. The girl has been going through the wringer ever since her house was broken into at the end of Season 1, and her acting out has only gotten worse as the season has gone on.

Well, the good news is that Layla will finally hit her breaking point in the Season 2 fall finale, airing Monday, Dec. 2 on The CW. After a brush with death in her car, Layla finally calls Spencer (Daniel Ezra) and tearfully asks for help in TV Guide's exclusive sneak peek at the episode. Even though Layla has tried her best to push Spencer away all season, he shows up when it really matters and it looks like Layla might finally get the help she so desperately needs.

What does this mean for Layla going forward? Will she stay in Beverly Hills or have to go somewhere for more intense treatment? There's still a lot of questions to be answered, but at least she's taking the first step to truly healing after the loss of her mom.

All American airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW.

