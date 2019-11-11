Jeopardy! fans have been an emotional mess ever since host Alex Trebek announced his ongoing battle with cancer earlier this year, but on Monday's episode, Trebek was the one catching feelings. In the Final Jeopardy round, rather than writing an answer, contestant Dhruv Gaur used the opportunity to send a message of support to Trebek.

"What is we [heart] you, Alex!" Gaur wrote. It was obviously not the correct answer based on Jeopardy! rules, but it was most definitely the right answer in terms of human compassion. Trebek was visibly shaken by the show of love and support, as he announced the answer cost Gaur $1,995, leaving him with just $5.

TOTALLY. WORTH. IT.

Alex Trebek getting choked up during Final Jeopardy today messed me all the way up. #Jeopardy #WeLoveYouAlex pic.twitter.com/QJVP4hJpGV — sabreena (@aneerbas) November 12, 2019

Trebek first announced his diagnosis of stage 4 pancreatic cancer in March of this year and an early progress report seemed to suggest he was having a positive response to treatments. He then announced in September that he was undergoing another round of chemotherapy after receiving some less than desirable test results, but he remained firm that he would continue to host Jeopardy! during the treatments.

"As long as I can walk out and greet the audience and contestants and run the game, I'm happy," he said during a segment on Good Morning America.