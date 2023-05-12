Air is Now Available to Stream at Home with an Amazon Prime Video Subscription

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Having a good time watching the movie Air is both a slam dunk and a shoe-in. The film, directed by Ben Affleck and starring his buddy Matt Damon, was a hit when it was released in theaters April 5, but is now coming home to stream courtesy of Amazon Prime Video. And the best thing about that is it's included with your Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Damon stars as Sonny Vaccaro, a basketball talent scout for Nike who pushes for the shoe company to create a brand around recent NBA draft pick Michael Jordan. Affleck stars as Nike founder Phil Knight, and Viola Davis plays Jordan's mother, Deloris. The movie did well with both audiences and critics, netting a 73 metascore on Metacritic and earning more than $80 million worldwide as of early May.

Now you can watch it home; just click the link below.

Ben Affleck, Air Amazon Studios

About Air



Official synopsis from Amazon Studios: From award-winning director Ben Affleck, Air reveals the unbelievable game-changing partnership between a then rookie Michael Jordan and Nike's fledgling basketball division which revolutionized the world of sports and contemporary culture with the Air Jordan brand. This moving story follows the career-defining gamble of an unconventional team with everything on the line, the uncompromising vision of a mother who knows the worth of her son's immense talent, and the basketball phenom who would become the greatest of all time.

Air stars Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Viola Davis, Jason Bateman, Chris Tucker, Marlon Wayans, and Chris Messina. Directed by Ben Affleck from a screenplay by Alex Convery.

Get a preview of Air