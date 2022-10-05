ABC Fall 2022 Lineup: The Complete Weekly TV Schedule

ABC's 2022 fall TV lineup is here, meaning that your Sunday night game shows and Wednesday night comedies are back. But we know that when it comes to ABC, what you really care about is when you can see new episodes of Grey's Anatomy and Station 19. Thankfully, after months of waiting, TGIT is returning this week.

This season, ABC is kicking off the week with two brand new game shows — Celebrity Wheel of Fortune and Celebrity Jeopardy! — on Sunday nights, with police drama The Rookie capping off the evening. The Good Doctor airs on Monday nights following Bachelor in Paradise, which airs Mondays and Tuesdays. Also on Tuesday is new spin-off The Rookie: Feds starring Niecy Nash-Betts. ABC's family comedy lineup is consolidated on Wednesday, with two hours of The Conners, The Goldbergs, Abbott Elementary, and Home Economics. Also Wednesday is drama Big Sky, back for a third season. TGIT returns on Thursdays, with Station 19, Grey's Anatomy, and Alaska Daily, a new drama starring Hilary Swank and Jeff Perry. Friday nights are Shark Tank and 20/20, followed by college football on Saturdays.

But if you're looking for A Million Little Things or The Wonder Years, you're in for a wait; those will premiere on ABC at midseason sometime in 2023.

See the full ABC fall schedule below. And be sure to check out the complete fall TV 2022-23 premiere date calendar.

Danielle Savre and Jason George, Station 19 Netflix

ABC Fall 2022 Sunday Night Lineup

7 p.m.: America's Funniest Home Videos (Premieres Oct. 2)

8 p.m.: Celebrity Jeopardy! (Premieres Sept. 25)

9 p.m.: Celebrity Wheel of Fortune! (Premieres Sept. 25)

10 p.m.: The Rookie (Premieres Sept. 25)



ABC Fall 2022 Monday Night Lineup

8 p.m.: Bachelor in Paradise (Premieres Sept. 27)

10 p.m.: The Good Doctor (Premieres Oct. 3)



ABC Fall 2022 Tuesday Night Lineup

8 p.m.: Bachelor in Paradise (Premieres Sept. 27)

10 p.m.: The Rookie: Feds (NEW SERIES) (Premieres Sept. 27)



ABC Fall 2022 Wednesday Night Lineup

8 p.m.: The Conners (Premieres Sept. 21)

8:30 p.m.: The Goldbergs (Premieres Sept. 21)

9 p.m.: Abbott Elementary (Premieres Sept. 21)

9:30 p.m.: Home Economics (Premieres Sept. 21)

10 p.m.: Big Sky (Premieres Sept. 21)



ABC Fall 2022 Thursday Night Lineup

8 p.m.: Station 19 (Premieres Oct. 6)

9 p.m.: Grey's Anatomy (Premieres Oct. 6)

10 p.m.: Alaska Daily (NEW SERIES) (Premieres Oct. 6)



ABC Fall 2022 Friday Night Lineup

8 p.m.: Shark Tank (Premieres Sept. 23)

9 p.m.: 20/20 (Premieres Sept. 23)



ABC Fall 2022 Saturday Night Lineup

8 p.m.: College Football

ABC 2022-2023 Midseason Premieres

New seasons of A Million Little Things and The Wonder Years will premiere on ABC at midseason sometime in 2023. Additionally, Gina Rodriguez's comedy Not Dead Yet, Milo Ventimiglia's drama The Company You Keep, and the adaptation Will Trent will also premiere early next year.

See details and trailers for ABC's new fall 2022 shows.