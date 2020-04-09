A Million Little Things left fans in a lurch at the end of March's Season 2 finale, which put another member of the friend group in very grave danger. The closing moments of the episode saw Eddie (David Giuntoli) get hit by a car as he was on his way home to Katherine (Grace Park) to tell her a dark secret and hopefully renew their vows after he overcame his biggest temptation yet to take a drink.

Is Eddie alive? Is he in a coma? Was it an accident? These are just some of the questions that fans still have as they wait for the show to return. ABC has yet to renew A Million Little Things for Season 3, though executive producer DJ Nash has signed a deal to remain on as showrunner if the network orders new episodes. If the show is renewed, the earliest we will get answers to the big questions about Eddie and the rest of the group is in the fall.

Discover your new favorite show: Watch This Now!

However, it is not time to stress yet about the renewal news. While ABC has already renewed a handful of dramas — Grey's Anatomy, Station 19, and The Good Doctor — decisions are still being made about the majority of its lineup. Typically, networks make final decisions about what shows will be picked up and what will be canceled right before the May Upfronts presentations when networks present their new fall lineups for advertisers.

A potential reason for the delay in renewing A Million Little Things is the coronavirus pandemic, which shut down production on over 100 shows. While A Million Little Things was able to finish production on Season 2, ABC had to delay shooting pilots for potential new shows — something that typically helps inform networks regarding what they want to add to their schedule for the next TV season. It is an unprecedented time for TV execs as they head into Upfronts having to make decisions without all the information they normally have. When ABC does make the decision on A Million Little Things' fate, TV Guide will update this post accordingly.

Meanwhile, Season 1 and Season 2 are streaming on Hulu.