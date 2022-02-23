A Million Little Things Bosses Tease What Maggie's Radio Confession Really Meant

[Warning: The following contains spoilers from Wednesday's episode of A Million Little Things. Read at your own risk!]

A Million Little Things returned Wednesday and the midseason premiere was as emotional as expected with Gary (James Roday Rodriguez) and Maggie (Allison Miller) hitting the road together in order for Maggie to confront her stalker — the mother of a former patient who had taken his own life. Maggie ultimately decided not to confront the woman after realizing she was holding on to a lot of misplaced guilt. Instead, they went back to Boston where she worked out her feelings on the radio, but part of her on-air confession included a declaration of love for someone — either Gary or her boyfriend Cam (Ryan Hansen). The episode ended with the audience, and at least Gary, questioning who she was talking about.

However, Maggie wasn't the only one making confessions in the midseason premiere. Katherine (Grace Park) tracked down her adolescent best friend, Greta (Cameron Esposito), and revealed that when Greta came out in their teen years, Katherine had shunned her because she was afraid of her own feelings for Greta. After a bumpy apology, Katherine was able to convince Greta she was serious about exploring this newly discovered part of herself, and the two decided to consummate things in the backroom of Greta's tattoo parlor. While we fully support Katherine finally taking charge of her own happiness, we can't help but wonder how the rest of the friend group will react to her new partner.

Luckily, TV Guide was able to speak to A Million Little Things executive producers DJ Nash and Terrence Coli about what's next for Katherine, Maggie, and the rest of the group as we head into the back half of the season.

Let's start with Maggie. Can you elaborate more on who she is talking to at the end of this episode with that declaration and what kind of headspace she is in as we enter the back half of the season?

Terrence Coli: We constructed it very carefully so that the audience doesn't necessarily know, as we come out of the episode, who she is talking about. What I love about both of these guys in Maggie's life is they both fill such an important space. Cam is the guy who checks all of the boxes, but Gary's the guy that she has history with through some of the most important emotional moments of the last few years. When she says "I want to thank somebody who was there for me in a special way who I love very much," I think it applies to both of those guys equally.



When I talked to James Roday Rodriguez after the midseason finale, he said that Gary was looking for something familiar after what happened with Darcy. Could Maggie be in a similar space with things getting so serious with Cam?

DJ Nash: I do agree with you that Gary might be retreating to the familiar, especially with what happened with Darcy and everything. But from Maggie's perspective, it seems like with Tom, the man she was dating in Chicago, and then with Gary and a little bit with Eric, there were times where she sort of puts the brakes on something when it seems like it's going well. That might suggest the guy's perfect on paper and yet, why are you pumping the brakes? That might be part of it, but I feel like with what we've set up and what we've seen [of] Cam — I don't think we've seen him make a mistake.



Coli: Gary has made a lot of mistakes, especially this season with Sophie and Peter, and it cost him some things he cared about very, very, deeply. Now he's doing the work to identify what caused him to go off the rails a little bit in his life. He's working on himself. He's trying to get better and do better. I think what we're seeing is that he's there for Maggie in a way that in this episode reflects how much personal progress he's made, and it is making him, in a way, a guy who also checks all of the boxes.

Katherine takes a big step in her coming out journey in this episode as well. What is next for her?

Nash: I think when John died, it forced everyone to reexamine who they are and who they were going to be, and any difference between who they are and who they want to be... Katherine, the friend group, [and] the fans have all been sort of hoping for Katherine's happiness for a long time.



Coli: Greta, this friend, who she hasn't been in touch with in a really long time, but who she has a ton of history with, is going to be incredibly instrumental in this next chapter. Greta is poised in a really unique way because she knows Katherine and she knows a much younger era of Katherine's life, when they were just kids together in middle school. ... Now [Katherine] is getting a do-over in this chapter post-Eddie. I think Greta is going to be very much along for the ride in a very cool way, the way that somebody who knows you so well can be.

Katherine has been on this journey so far outside of the friend group. Can you tease what it's going to be like when the rest of the gang find out what she's been going through?

Nash: I directed my first episode, and that's what the episode is about. The friend group has learned things about this gang in both the most heartbreaking ways with John and with Eddie and Deliah's affair and in some of the sweetest ways. If you had a friend who you had no sense was attracted to someone of the same sex and they brought that person into the friend group, you'd see different responses and different ways that people would be. I can't wait for fans to see that.



Rome had a relapse of his depression and he says in this episode that he understands this is something that is truly never going away. What does that realization mean for him going forward?

Nash: Before [the series] premiered, Anthony Bourdain and Kate Spade took their lives and it was really important for me that as we tell this story we continue to tell it authentically. It's really true that someone who has been diagnosed with depression that may have a handle on it for a while can see it come back. You can have episodes. Telling this story for Rome was important to all of us in the writers' room, and really to Romany and Christina as well.



Coli: I think Eddie was instrumental in this particular episode, in the way that your best friends can be in sort of pulling you out of a single moment and helping you explore things that make life worth living. I think there's a beautiful moment by the pool where those two are talking and Rome realizes that Eddie, this guy who he loves deeply but has always sort of seen as a little brother in his life, actually has so much wisdom to offer him and so much to give in terms of a guy who knows, "Look, I am in this chair and I am not getting out of it. I have to get up every day and figure out a way to deal with that," in the same way that Rome is realizing I think on some level he'll be dealing with this for the rest of his life. He has an ally in one of his best friends and that's what he needs to get through the rest of today. That's what it's about.

Nash: The other thing that I am excited to examine is that Rome's depression not only affects Rome, but it affects Regina in a pretty profound way. I think we'll see Regina talk about how that is for her.

A Million Little Things continues Wednesdays at 10/9c on ABC, with episodes available to stream the next day on Hulu.