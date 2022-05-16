9-1-1 and The Resident Both Score Renewals on Fox

UPDATE (1:48 p.m. PT, May 16): Fox has officially taken 9-1-1 and The Resident off the bubble. Each show has been renewed for Season 6, it was announced on Monday afternoon. Fox previously announced on Monday morning that the network was in "good faith negotiations" to renew both shows.

9-1-1 universe fans breathed a sigh of relief on Monday when Fox announced that 9-1-1: Lone Star would return for Season 4, but the flagship show was missing from Fox's list of renewed shows, along with The Resident. However, neither 9-1-1 or The Resident have been officially canceled.

"We are in good-faith negotiations with 20th [Century, the studio behind the shows] and based on our long history with that company, we think we are in pretty good shape," Fox boss Charlie Collier told the press via a conference call on Monday morning. "We adore Ryan [Murphy] and we're so pleased to have 9-1-1: Lone Star locked and loaded. Again, we're in good faith negotiations and feel good about it."

2021-22 TV Scorecard: Which Shows Are Canceled? Which Are Renewed?

The delayed decision is in part because Fox has to negotiate with 20th Century, which is now owned by Disney instead of Fox, making both shows more expensive for the network to air. However, 9-1-1 has been a steady performer and headline-grabber for Fox, while The Resident has been a staple on the schedule for the past five years. The medical drama has been on the bubble for the past couple of seasons and lost its co-lead, Emily VanCamp, earlier this season.

So while it's not bad news, both 9-1-1 and The Resident fans will have to continue to hold their breath while Fox finishes negotiations and both shows wrap up their seasons this week.

Along with 9-1-1: Lone Star, The Cleaning Lady, Welcome to Flatch, Call Me Kat, and others were all renewed for Fox's 2022-2023 TV season slate.