[Warning: The following contains spoilers for Monday's episode of 9-1-1, "Seize the Day." Read at your own risk!]

The midseason premiere of 9-1-1 was a relatively upbeat affair — at least, by this disaster procedural's standards — but things are about to get pretty grim for at least one fan-favorite character on the show, according to executive producer Tim Minear.

TV Guide caught up with Minear to talk about Monday night's new episode and to find out what fans can expect from the rest of the season, and it sounds like someone from the team is about to face even more trauma than they already do on the job. Minear teased that audiences will get to see "harrowing situations, unexpected reunions, and one of your favorite characters who goes into a very dark place and might not come out" as the second half of Season 3 continues.

While he did not specify which character experiences that kind of despair, we have a sinking feeling it might be Eddie (Ryan Guzman) based on what else we're about to see from that character in the episodes ahead. Minear teased, "You're going to see how Eddie won his silver star in Afghanistan."

Monday night's episode, titled "Seize the Day," also introduced a new face to the Los Angeles first responders' circle when Chimney's (Kenneth Choi) brother dropped by unexpectedly during his birthday dinner with Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt). Although she didn't know Albert (guest actor John Harlan Kim) even existed, Chim certainly did. He revealed that he held a bit of a grudge against Albert for being the favorite kid of their father, who had little to do with his upbringing following a separation from Chim's mother.

By the end of the episode, though, Chim recognized that he shouldn't blame Albert for their father's sins and agreed to let him stick around for some more family reunion time. Per Minear, fans can expect to see more of Albert as the season continues. "I don't know if you're going to see him around the station immediately, but you'll see him in Chim's life for sure," he said.

Meanwhile, although Buck (Oliver Stark) hasn't exactly held back in the wake of his health scare — as evidenced by his daring rescue of the skydiver who was tangled up with a plane in the midseason premiere — fans can trust the good news he received from his doctor. "We just wanted to kind of put that to bed," Minear said. "And the notion that the blood clots could have been a complication of the pins in the leg was actually something that we looked into. So, we needed to say definitively that something had changed, and we don't have to worry about this anymore."

Which is good, because Buck isn't likely to change his behavior anyway. "Buck's not somebody that would hold back, even if he was bleeding, like with the tsunami. He didn't stop work. That's just not him."

9-1-1 airs on Mondays at 8/7c on Fox.