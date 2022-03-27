CODA took home the big prize at the 2022 Oscars. The coming-of-age film directed by Sian Heder won Best Picture at the 94th Academy Awards. The movie also won the two other categories it was nominated for: Best Supporting Actor (for which Troy Kotsur became the first deaf male actor to win an Oscar), and Best Adapted Screenplay. Denis Villeneuve's Dune also won big. The sci-fi epic adapted from Frank Herbert's 1965 novel of the same name earned six honors total in the categories of Best Sound, Best Film Editing, Best Original Score, Best Production Design, Best Cinematography, and Best Visual Effects.

For her role as Anita in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story,Ariana DeBose won Best Supporting Actress. She became just the second Latina actor to win an Oscar, after Rita Moreno won in 1962 for playing the same character. Meanwhile, Jessica Chastain won Best Actress for The Eyes of Tammy Faye and Will Smith won Best Actor for King Richard. The latter received the win shortly after an altercation took place between him and Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith.

The Power of the Dog, while receiving 12 Oscar nominations — the most of any movie this year — won in only one category. But the win was significant, as Jane Campion became only the third woman in Academy Awards history to win Best Director. Other notable wins of the night include Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell's James Bond theme song "No Time to Die" for Best Original Song, Ryusuke Hamaguchi's Japanese film Drive My Car for Best International Feature, and Disney's Encanto for Best Animated Feature.

Here's the full list of the 2022 Oscar winners.

Best Picture

Belfast

CODA

Don't Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story



Best Director

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car



Best Actress in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Penélope Cruz, Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart, Spencer



Best Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick … Boom!

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth



Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Judi Dench, Belfast

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard



Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog

J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog



Best Original Screenplay

Belfast

Don't Look Up

Licorice Pizza

King Richard

The Worst Person in the World



Best Adapted Screenplay

CODA

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog



Best International Feature

Drive My Car, Japan

Flee, Denmark

The Hand of God, Italy

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom, Bhutan

The Worst Person in the World, Norway



Best Animated Feature

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon



Best Documentary Feature

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul

Writing With Fire



Best Animated Short

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper



Best Documentary Short

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies



Best Live Action Short

Ala Kachuu — Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold



Best Cinematography

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story



Best Film Editing

Don't Look Up

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Tick, Tick… Boom!



Best Production Design

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story



Best Makeup and Hairstyling

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune



Best Costume Design

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story



Best Visual Effects

Dune

Free Guy

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

No Time to Die

Spider-Man: No Way Home



Best Sound

Belfast

Dune

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story



Best Original Score

Don't Look Up

Dune

Encanto

Parallel Mothers

The Power of the Dog



Best Original Song

"Be Alive" — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Darius Scott, King Richard

"Dos Oruguitas" — Lin-Manuel Miranda, Encanto

"Down to Joy" — Van Morrison, Belfast

"No Time to Die" — Billie Eilish & Finneas O'Connell, No Time to Die

"Somehow You Do" — Diane Warren, Four Good Days

