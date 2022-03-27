X

2022 Oscars Complete Winners List

CODA wins Best Picture at the 94th Academy Awards

Kat Moon

CODA took home the big prize at the 2022 Oscars. The coming-of-age film directed by Sian Heder won Best Picture at the 94th Academy Awards. The movie also won the two other categories it was nominated for: Best Supporting Actor (for which Troy Kotsur became the first deaf male actor to win an Oscar), and Best Adapted Screenplay. Denis Villeneuve's Dune also won big. The sci-fi epic adapted from Frank Herbert's 1965 novel of the same name earned six honors total in the categories of Best Sound, Best Film Editing, Best Original Score, Best Production Design, Best Cinematography, and Best Visual Effects.

For her role as Anita in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story,Ariana DeBose won Best Supporting Actress. She became just the second Latina actor to win an Oscar, after Rita Moreno won in 1962 for playing the same character. Meanwhile, Jessica Chastain won Best Actress for The Eyes of Tammy Faye and Will Smith won Best Actor for King Richard. The latter received the win shortly after an altercation took place between him and Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith.

The Power of the Dog, while receiving 12 Oscar nominations — the most of any movie this year — won in only one category. But the win was significant, as Jane Campion became only the third woman in Academy Awards history to win Best Director. Other notable wins of the night include  Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell's James Bond theme song "No Time to Die" for Best Original Song, Ryusuke Hamaguchi's Japanese film Drive My Car for Best International Feature, and Disney's Encanto for Best Animated Feature.

Troy Kotsur, Ariana DeBose

Troy Kotsur, Ariana DeBose

 Getty Images

Oscars 2022: Everything You Need to Know

Here's the full list of the 2022 Oscar winners.

Best Picture

Belfast
CODA
Don't Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story 

Best Director

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Penélope Cruz, Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick … Boom!
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Judi Dench, Belfast
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Best Original Screenplay

Belfast 
Don't Look Up 
Licorice Pizza
King Richard
The Worst Person in the World

Best Adapted Screenplay

CODA
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog

Best International Feature

Drive My Car, Japan
Flee, Denmark
The Hand of God, Italy
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom, Bhutan
The Worst Person in the World, Norway

Best Animated Feature

Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. The Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Documentary Feature

Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul
Writing With Fire

Best Animated Short

Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper

Best Documentary Short

Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen of Basketball
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies

Best Live Action Short

Ala Kachuu — Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold

Best Cinematography

Dune
Nightmare Alley 
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth 
West Side Story 

Best Film Editing

Don't Look Up
Dune 
King Richard
The Power of the Dog 
Tick, Tick… Boom!

Best Production Design

Dune
Nightmare Alley 
The Power of the Dog 
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune

Best Costume Design

Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story

Best Visual Effects

Dune
Free Guy
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
No Time to Die
Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best Sound

Belfast
Dune
No Time to Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story

Best Original Score

Don't Look Up
Dune 
Encanto 
Parallel Mothers
The Power of the Dog

Best Original Song

"Be Alive" — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Darius Scott, King Richard
"Dos Oruguitas" — Lin-Manuel Miranda, Encanto
"Down to Joy" — Van Morrison, Belfast
"No Time to Die" — Billie Eilish & Finneas O'Connell, No Time to Die
"Somehow You Do" — Diane Warren, Four Good Days