CODA wins Best Picture at the 94th Academy Awards
CODA took home the big prize at the 2022 Oscars. The coming-of-age film directed by Sian Heder won Best Picture at the 94th Academy Awards. The movie also won the two other categories it was nominated for: Best Supporting Actor (for which Troy Kotsur became the first deaf male actor to win an Oscar), and Best Adapted Screenplay. Denis Villeneuve's Dune also won big. The sci-fi epic adapted from Frank Herbert's 1965 novel of the same name earned six honors total in the categories of Best Sound, Best Film Editing, Best Original Score, Best Production Design, Best Cinematography, and Best Visual Effects.
For her role as Anita in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story,Ariana DeBose won Best Supporting Actress. She became just the second Latina actor to win an Oscar, after Rita Moreno won in 1962 for playing the same character. Meanwhile, Jessica Chastain won Best Actress for The Eyes of Tammy Faye and Will Smith won Best Actor for King Richard. The latter received the win shortly after an altercation took place between him and Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith.
The Power of the Dog, while receiving 12 Oscar nominations — the most of any movie this year — won in only one category. But the win was significant, as Jane Campion became only the third woman in Academy Awards history to win Best Director. Other notable wins of the night include Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell's James Bond theme song "No Time to Die" for Best Original Song, Ryusuke Hamaguchi's Japanese film Drive My Car for Best International Feature, and Disney's Encanto for Best Animated Feature.
Here's the full list of the 2022 Oscar winners.
Belfast
CODA
Don't Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Penélope Cruz, Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick … Boom!
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Judi Dench, Belfast
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Belfast
Don't Look Up
Licorice Pizza
King Richard
The Worst Person in the World
CODA
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog
Drive My Car, Japan
Flee, Denmark
The Hand of God, Italy
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom, Bhutan
The Worst Person in the World, Norway
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. The Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul
Writing With Fire
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper
Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen of Basketball
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies
Ala Kachuu — Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Don't Look Up
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Tick, Tick… Boom!
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
Dune
Free Guy
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
No Time to Die
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Belfast
Dune
No Time to Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Don't Look Up
Dune
Encanto
Parallel Mothers
The Power of the Dog
"Be Alive" — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Darius Scott, King Richard
"Dos Oruguitas" — Lin-Manuel Miranda, Encanto
"Down to Joy" — Van Morrison, Belfast
"No Time to Die" — Billie Eilish & Finneas O'Connell, No Time to Die
"Somehow You Do" — Diane Warren, Four Good Days