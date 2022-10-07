The fall TV season is in full swing, which means the series and season premieres for the big five broadcast networks are starting to wind down. But there are still a handful of long-awaited shows debuting or returning soon on CBS and The CW. Meanwhile, Fox and ABC have completed their release schedules until midseason, and NBC has no new premieres until November.

And Friday, Oct. 7, marks the return of Blue Bloods and S.W.A.T. on CBS, as well as the premiere of brand new drama Fire Country. Sunday, Oct. 9, will see the return of popular procedural NCIS: Los Angeles, also on CBS. And the following week is a big one for The CW, beginning with All American and All American: Homecoming on Monday, Oct. 10, followed by Supernatural spin-off The Winchesters on Tuesday, Oct. 100.

Fire Country and The Winchesters aren't the only new shows on the fall TV lineup. Fox's Monarch stars Trace Adkins and Susan Sarandon as reigning royalty in their country music empire, with plenty of family drama and scandal mixed in. Meanwhile, Skylar Astin is a talented P.I. who agrees to work as the in-house investigator for his mother in So Help Me Todd, and The Real Love Boat on CBS seems like a promising new reality show to get people hooked. So which new show are you most excited about, and why is it The Winchesters?

New Fall Shows 2022: Here's What to Watch and What to Skip

Station 19, Monarch, Quantum Leap, Bob Hearts Abishola ABC, Fox, NBC, CBS

Wednesday, Aug. 31

8 p.m.

DC's Stargirl (CW)



9 p.m.

Wellington Paranormal (CW)



9:30 p.m.

Wellington Paranormal (CW)



Sunday, Sept. 11

9 p.m.

Monarch Premiere Part 1 (Fox)



Saturday, Sept. 17

10 p.m

48 Hours (CBS)



Sunday, Sept. 18

7:30 p.m

60 Minutes (CBS)



Monday, Sept. 19

8 p.m.

9-1-1 (Fox)

The Neighborhood (CBS)

The Voice (NBC)



8:30 p.m.

Bob (Hearts) Abishola (CBS)



9 p.m.

The Cleaning Lady (Fox)

NCIS (CBS)



10 p.m.

NCIS: Hawai'i (CBS)

Quantum Leap (NBC)



Tuesday, Sept. 20

8 p.m.

The Resident (Fox)

FBI (CBS)

The Voice (NBC)



9 p.m.

Monarch Premiere Part 2 (Fox)

FBI: International (CBS)



10 p.m.

FBI: Most Wanted (CBS)

New Amsterdam (NBC)



Wednesday, Sept. 21

8 p.m.

The Goldbergs (ABC)

The Masked Singer (Fox)

Survivor (CBS)

Chicago Med (NBC)



8:30 p.m.

The Conners (ABC)



9 p.m.

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Lego Masters (Fox)

Chicago Fire (NBC)



9:30 p.m.

Home Economics (ABC)



10 p.m.

Big Sky (ABC)

The Amazing Race (CBS)

Chicago PD (NBC)



Thursday, Sept. 22

8 p.m.

Law & Order (NBC)



9 p.m.

Law & Order: SVU (NBC)



10 p.m.

Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC)



Friday, Sept. 23

8 p.m.

Shark Tank (ABC)



9 p.m.

20/20 (ABC)



Saturday, Sept. 24

9 p.m.

Dateline Weekend Mystery (NBC)

SNL Vintage (NBC)



Sunday, Sept. 25

8 p.m.

Celebrity Jeopardy! (ABC)

The Simpsons (Fox)

Big Brother (CBS)



8:30 p.m.

The Great North (Fox)



9 p.m.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (ABC)

Bob's Burgers (Fox)



9:30 p.m.

Family Guy (Fox)



10 p.m.

The Rookie (ABC)



Tuesday, Sept. 27

8 p.m.

Bachelor in Paradise (ABC)



9 p.m.

La Brea (NBC)



10 p.m.

The Rookie: Feds (ABC)



Thursday, Sept. 29

8 p.m.

Hell's Kitchen (Fox)

Young Sheldon (CBS)



8:30 p.m.

Ghosts (CBS)



9 p.m.

Welcome to Flatch (Fox)

So Help Me Todd (NEW SHOW) (CBS)



9:30 p.m.

Call Me Kat (Fox)



10 p.m.

CSI: Vegas (CBS)



Sunday, Oct. 2

7 p.m.

America's Funniest Home Videos (ABC)



7:30 p.m.

60 Minutes (CBS)



8 p.m. Family Law (CW)

8:30 p.m.

The Equalizer (CBS)



9 p.m.

Coroner (CW)



9:30 p.m.

East New York (NEW SHOW) (CBS)



Monday, Oct. 3

8 p.m.

Bachelor in Paradise (ABC)



10 p.m.

The Good Doctor (ABC)



Wednesday, Oct. 5

8 p.m.

Survivor (CBS)

DC's Stargirl (CW)

Kung Fu (CW)



9 p.m.

The Real Love Boat (CBS)



10 p.m

The Amazing Race (CBS)



Thursday, Oct. 6

8 p.m.

Station 19 (ABC)

Walker (CW)



9 p.m.

Grey's Anatomy (ABC)

Walker: Independence (NEW SERIES) (CW)



10 p.m.

Alaska Daily (ABC)



Friday, Oct. 7

8 p.m.

S.W.A.T. (CBS)

IHEARTRADIO Music Festival (Night One) (CW)



9 p.m.

Fire Country (NEW SHOW) (CBS)



10 p.m.

Blue Bloods (CBS)



Saturday, Oct. 8

8 p.m.

IHEARTRADIO Music Festival (Night Two) (CW)



Sunday, Oct. 9

7 p.m.

60 Minutes (CBS)



8 p.m.

The Equalizer (CBS)



9 p.m.

East New York (CBS)



10 p.m.

NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)



Monday, Oct. 10

8 p.m.

All American (CW)



9 p.m.

All American: Homecoming (CW)



Tuesday, Oct. 11

8 p.m.

The Winchesters (NEW SERIES) (CW)



9 p.m.

Professionals (CW)



Friday, Oct. 14

8 p.m.

Penn & Teller: Fool Us (CW)



9 p.m.

Whose Line Is It Anyway? (CW)



9:30 p.m.

Whose Line Is It Anyway? (CW)



Saturday, Oct. 22

8 p.m.

Criss Angel's Magic with the Stars (NEW SERIES) (CW)



9 p.m.

World's Funniest Animals (CW)



9:30 p.m.

World's Funniest Animals (CW)



Friday, Nov. 4

8 p.m.

Lopez vs. Lopez (NBC)



8:30 p.m.

Young Rock (NBC)

