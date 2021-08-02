2021 Tokyo Olympics: How to Watch Simone Biles and Suni Lee in the Balance Beam Event Final

Simone Biles Getty Images

It has been an emotional time for the USA Gymnastics Team. Simone Biles was slated to dominate at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, but after an off-kilter vault in the Team finals rotation, the gymnast pulled out to focus on her mental health. Team USA still managed a silver medal in Biles' absence, coming in second to the Russian Olympic Committee team. Biles also sat out the Individual All-Around competition, but American Suni Lee delivered a near-flawless performance to become the first Asian American woman to win the All-Around Gold Medal and later also earned a bronze medal on the uneven bars. Now both Lee and Biles have one event left and will both participate in the balance beam final on Tuesday, Aug. 3, according to USA Gymnastics.

If you want to watch the final live, your best bet is to watch on the NBC Olympics website. The balance beam final will take place at 4 a.m. ET/1 a.m. PT on Tuesday, so you are definitely going to have to set an alarm if you want to watch in real-time. If you have work or school in the morning and can't justify those early hours, don't worry, NBC will be airing primetime coverage of the event at 8 p.m. ET, along with coverage of the men's parallel bars event final, but it will be up to you to avoid spoilers. Highlights, which will surely include Biles and Lee's balance beam routines, can also be found on Peacock.

If you want to know when and how to watch every other sport at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, check out TV Guide's complete schedule. or Cord Cutters News' schedule organized by day.