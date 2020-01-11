Just days after comedian Ricky Gervais roasted Hollywood as the host of the 2020 Golden Globes, NBC has revealed that extremely funny women Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are returning to host next year's awards show. The news was announced by Poehler at the Television Critics Association winter press tour on Saturday. Fey and Poehler previously hosted the Globes from 2013-15 and received rave reviews.

"NBC has long been the home to two of the funniest people on the planet — Tina Fey and Amy Poehler — and we didn't want to wait any longer to share the great news that they'll be hosting the Globes once again," said Paul Telegdy, chairman of NBC Entertainment, in a statement.

No date has been set for the 2021 Golden Globes.

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)