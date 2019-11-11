We're living through an era of peak television, and with so many shows on the schedule, it can be a bit difficult to keep up with which TV series have been renewed and canceled. To help you keep track of all of your favorite programs, TV Guide has compiled a list of all the major broadcast, cable, and streaming shows out there, with the latest on whether they'll be back.
If you're looking for a specific show, you can jump to the appropriate network using the navigation bar below and find what you're looking for (the shows are divided by network and are in alphabetical order). Or if your tastes span every network, just use the search function on your computer or phone's browser to search for a title and find your answer.
Find out which of your favorite shows will live on and which you have to say goodbye to below.
ABC
America's Funniest Home Videos: Renewed through Season 31
American Housewife: Airing Season 4
American Idol: Renewed for Season 18 (Season 3 on ABC)
A Million Little Things: Airing Season 2
The Bachelor: Renewed for Season 24
The Bachelorette: Renewed for Season 16
Bachelor in Paradise: Renewed for Season 7
black-ish: Airing Season 6
Bless this Mess: Renewed for Season 2
The Conners: Airing Season 2
Dancing with the Stars: Airing Season 28
Fresh Off the Boat: Ending after Season 6
The Goldbergs: Airing Season 7
The Good Doctor: Airing 3
Grey's Anatomy: Renewed through Season 17
How to Get Away With Murder: Airing sixth and final season
Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Renewed for seventh and final season
Modern Family: Airing 11th and final season
The Rookie: Airing Season 2
Schooled: Airing Season 2
Shark Tank: Airing Season 11
Single Parents: Airing Season 2
Station 19: Renewed for Season 3
Grand Hotel: Canceled after one season
AMC
Better Call Saul: Renewed for Season 5
Fear the Walking Dead: Renewed for Season 5
Lodge 49: Canceled after two seasons
NOS4A2: Renewed for Season 2
McMafia: Renewed for Season 2
Preacher: Ended after four seasons
The Terror: Pending
The Walking Dead: Renewed for Season 11
Amazon
Absentia: Renewed for Season 3
Bosch: Renewed for Season 6
Carnival Row: Renewed for Season 2
The Expanse: Renewed for Season 5
Fleabag: Ended after Season 2
Forever: Canceled after one season
Goliath: Fourth season pending
Hanna: Renewed for Season 2
Homecoming: Renewed for Season 2
Jack Ryan: Renewed for Season 3
The Man in the High Castle: Renewed for fourth and final season
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Renewed for Season 3
Modern Love: Renewed for Season 2
Patriot: Canceled after two seasons
Transparent: Ended after finale movie
Apple TV+
Dickinson: Renewed for Season 2
For All Mankind: Renewed for Season 2
The Morning Show: Renewed for Season 2
See: Renewed for Season 2
BBC America
Killing Eve: Renewed for Season 3
Doctor Who: Renewed for Season 12
Bravo
Real Housewives of Atlanta: Airing Season 12
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Renewed for Season 10
Real Housewives of Dallas: Airing Season 4
Real Housewives of New Jersey: Airing Season 10
Real Housewives of Orange County: Airing Season 14
Vanderpump Rules: Renewed for Season 8
CBS All Access
The Good Fight: Renewed for Season 4
No Activity: Renewed for Season 3
Star Trek: Discovery: Renewed for Season 3
Strange Angel: Renewed for Season 2
Tell Me a Story: Renewed for Season 2
The Twilight Zone: Renewed for Season 2
Why Women Kill: Renewed for Season 2
CBS
All Rise: Picked up for full first season
The Amazing Race: Renewed for Season 32
Big Brother: Renewed for Season 22
Blood & Treasure: Renewed for Season 2
Blue Bloods: Airing Season 10
Bob Hearts Abishola: Picked up for full first season
Bull: Airing Season 4
Carol's Second Act: Picked up for full first season
Evil: Renewed for Season 2
FBI: Airing Season 2
God Friended Me: Airing Season 2
Hawaii Five-0: Airing Season 10
Love Island: Renewed for Season 2
MacGyver: Renewed for Season 4
Madam Secretary: Airing sixth and final season
Magnum P.I.: Airing Season 2
Man With a Plan: Renewed for Season 4
Mom: Renewed through 8
NCIS: Airing Season 17
NCIS: Los Angeles: Airing Season 11
NCIS: New Orleans: Airing Season 6
The Neighborhood: Airing Season 2
Survivor: Currently airing Season 38
S.W.A.T.: Airing Season 3
SEAL Team: Airing Season 3
The Unicorn: Picked up for full first season
Young Sheldon: Renewed through Season 4
Cinemax
C.B. Strike: Renewed for Season 2
Jett: Season 2 Pending
Strike Back: Renewed for seventh and final season
Warrior: Renewed for Season 2
Comedy Central
Corporate: Renewed for third and final season
The Daily Show: Renewed through 2022
Drunk History: Renewed for Season 7
The Jim Jefferies Show: Airing Season 3
The Other Two: Renewed for Season 2
South Park: Renewed through Season 26
South Side: Renewed for Season 2
Tosh.0: Renewed for Season 12
The CW
The 100: Renewed for seventh and final season
All American: Airing Season 2
Arrow: Airing eighth and final season
Batwoman: Picked up for full first season
Black Lightning: Airing Season 3
Charmed: Airing Season 2
DC's Legends of Tomorrow: Renewed for Season 5
Dynasty: Airing Season 3
The Flash: Airing Season 6
In the Dark: Renewed for Season 2
Legacies: Airing Season 2
Nancy Drew: Picked up for full first season
The Outpost: Renewed for Season 3
Pandora: Renewed for Season 2
Riverdale: Airing Season 4
Roswell, New Mexico: Renewed for Season 2
Supergirl: Airing Season 5
Supernatural: Airing 15th and final season
DC Universe
Doom Patrol: Renewed for Season 2
Harley Quinn: Pending
Swamp Thing: Canceled after one season
Titans: Renewed for Season 3
Young Justice: Outsiders: Renewed for Season 4
Disney+
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Renewed for Season 2
The Mandalorian: Renewed for Season 2
Fox
9-1-1: Airing Season 3
Almost Family: Airing Season 1
Beat Shazam: Pending
Bless the Harts: Renewed for Season 2
Bob's Burgers: Airing Season 10
Empire: Airing sixth and final season
Family Guy: Airing Season 18
Hell's Kitchen: Renewed through Season 20
Last Man Standing: Renewed for Season 8
The Masked Singer: Renewed for Season 3
MasterChef: Pending
MasterChef Junior: Renewed for Season 8
The Orville: Renewed for Season 3, which will air on Hulu
Prodigal Son: Picked up for a full first season
The Resident: Airing Season 3
The Simpsons: Renewed through Season 32
So You Think You Can Dance: Pending
Freeform
The Bold Type: Renewed for Season 4
Good Trouble: Renewed for Season 2
grown-ish: Renewed for Season 3
Marvel's Cloak & Dagger: Canceled after two seasons
Siren: Renewed for Season 3
Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists: Canceled after one season
FX
American Crime Story: Renewed for Season 3
American Horror Story: Renewed for Season 10
Atlanta: Renewed through Season 4
Baskets: Ended after four seasons
Better Things: Renewed for Season 4
Fargo: Renewed for Season 4
Feud: Season 2 canceled
Legion: Ended after three seasons
Mayans M.C.: Renewed for Season 3
Mr. Inbetween: Airing Season 2
Pose: Renewed for Season 3
Snowfall: Renewed for Season 4
Taboo: Renewed for Season 2
What We Do in the Shadows: Renewed for Season 2
FXX
Archer: Renewed for Season 11
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Renewed through Season 14
You're the Worst: Ended after five seasons
HBO
A Black Lady Sketch Show: Renewed for Season 2
Ballers: Canceled after five seasons
Barry: Renewed for Season 3
Big Little Lies: Ended after two seasons
Crashing: Canceled after three seasons
Curb Your Enthusiasm: Renewed for Season 10
The Deuce: Ended after three seasons
Divorce: Ended after three seasons
Euphoria: Renewed for Season 2
Game of Thrones: Ended after eighth and final season
Gentleman Jack: Renewed for Season 2
High Maintenance: Renewed for Season 4
Insecure: Renewed for Season 4
Los Espookys: Renewed for Season 2
My Brilliant Friend: Renewed for Season 2
Random Acts of Flyness: Renewed for Season 2
The Righteous Gemstones: Renewed for Season 2
Succession: Renewed for Season 3
Silicon Valley: Ending after sixth and final season
True Detective: Pending
Veep: Ended after seventh and final season
Westworld: Renewed for Season 3
Hulu
The Bisexual: Pending
Castle Rock: Airing Season 2
Dollface: Pending
Future Man: Renewed for third and final season
The Handmaid's Tale: Renewed for Season 4
Harlots: Pending
Holly Hobbie: Renewed for Season 2
I Love You, America: Canceled after two seasons
Light as a Feather: Pending
Marvel's Runaways: Renewed for Season 3
Pen15: Renewed for Season 2
Ramy: Renewed for Season 2
Reprisal: Pending
Shrill: Renewed for Season 2
Veronica Mars: Pending
History
Knightfall: Pending
Project Blue Book: Renewed for Season 2
Vikings: Renewed for sixth and final season
IFC
Baroness Von Sketch Show: Renewed for Season 4
Brockmire: Renewed for Season 4
Documentary Now!: Renewed for Season 4
Sherman's Showcase: Pending
Lifetime
American Princess: Canceled after one season
NBC
America's Got Talent: The Champions: Renewed for Season 2
A.P. Bio: Renewed for Season 3 and moving to NBC's streaming service
American Ninja Warrior: Renewed for Season 12
The Blacklist: Airing Season 7
Blindspot: Renewed for fifth and final season
Bluff City Law: Ending after 10 episodes
Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Renewed for Season 7
Chicago Fire: Airing Season 8
Chicago Med: Airing Season 5
Chicago P.D.: Airing Season 7
Good Girls: Renewed for Season 3
The Good Place: Airing fourth and final season
Law & Order: SVU: Airing Season 21
Manifest: Renewed for Season 2
New Amsterdam: Airing Season 2
Saturday Night Live: Airing Season 45
Songland: Renewed for Season 2
Sunnyside: Moved to NBC's digital services
Superstore: Airing Season 5
The InBetween: Canceled after one season
This Is Us: Renewed through Season 6
The Voice: Renewed through Season 18
Will & Grace: Airing 11th and final season
World of Dance: Renewed for Season 4
Netflix
3%: Renewed for a fourth and final season
13 Reasons Why: Renewed for fourth and final season
1983: Pending
Alexa and Katie: Renewed for Season 3
After Life: Renewed for Season 2
Aggretsuko: Renewed for Season 3
Altered Carbon: Renewed for Season 2
American Vandal: Canceled after two seasons
Anne With an E: Renewed for Season 3
Another Life: Renewed for Season 2
Atypical: Pending
Baby: Pending
Big Mouth: Renewed through Season 6
Black Mirror: Renewed for Season 5
BoJack Horseman: Ending after sixth and final season
Cable Girls: Pending
Castlevania: Renewed for Season 3
Chambers: Canceled after one season
The Chef Show: Pending
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Renewed for Parts 3 and 4
The Crown: Renewed for Season 4
The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell: Canceled after one season
Dark: Renewed for third and final season
Daybreak: Pending
Dead to Me: Renewed for Season 2
Dear White People: Renewed for fourth and final season
Designated Survivor: Canceled after three seasons
Disenchantment: Renewed for Seasons 3 and 4
The End of the F***ing World: Ended after two seasons
Elite: Renewed for Season 3
F Is for Family: Renewed for Season 4
Family Business: Renewed for Season 2
Family Reunion: Renewed for Season 2
Fuller House: Renewed for fifth and final season
GLOW: Renewed for fourth and final season
The Good Cop: Canceled after one season
Grace and Frankie: Renewed for seventh and final season
The Haunting of Hill House: Renewed as anthology series (Season 2: The Haunting of Bly Manor)
Huge in France: Pending
I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Renewed for Season 2
Insatiable: Pending
It's Bruno: Pending
Kingdom: Renewed for Season 2
The Kominsky Method: Pending
The Last Kingdom: Pending
Lost in Space: Renewed for Season 2
Love, Death and Robots: Renewed for Season 2
Lucifer: Renewed for fifth and final season
Marvel's Daredevil: Canceled after three seasons
Marvel's Iron Fist: Canceled after two seasons
Marvel's Jessica Jones: Canceled after upcoming Season 3
Marvel's Luke Cage: Canceled after two seasons
Marvel's The Punisher: Canceled after two seasons
Mr. Iglesias: Renewed for Season 2
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: Renewed for Season 2
Narcos: Mexico: Renewed for Season 2
No Good Nick: Canceled after one season
The OA: Canceled after two seasons
On My Block: Renewed for Season 3
One Day at a Time: Canceled by Netflix after three seasons; Renewed for Season 4 on Pop
Orange Is the New Black : Ended seventh and final season
The Order: Renewed for Season 2
Ozark: Renewed for Season 3
Paradise P.D.: Renewed for Season 2
The Politician: Renewed for Season 2
Queer Eye: Renewed for Seasons 4 and 5
The Rain: Renewed for third and final season
The Ranch: Ending after fourth and final season
Russian Doll: Renewed for Season 2
Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat: Pending
Santa Clarita Diet: Canceled after three seasons
She's Gotta Have It: Canceled after two seasons
Somebody Feed Phil: Renewed for Season 3
Special: Pending
Stranger Things: Renewed for Season 4
The Toys That Made Us: Renewed for Season 3
Travelers: Canceled after three seasons
Trinkets: Renewed for second and final season
Tuca & Bertie: Canceled after one season
Turn Up Charlie: Pending
The Umbrella Academy: Renewed for Season 2
You: Renewed for Season 2
OWN
Ambitions: Pending
David Makes Man: Pending
Greenleaf: Pending
The Haves and the Have Nots: Renewed for Season 7
Queen Sugar: Renewed for Season 5
Ready to Love: Renewed for Season 2
Paramount
Bar Rescue: Renewed for Season 7
Lip Sync Battle: Pending
Ink Master: Renewed for Season 13
Yellowstone: Renewed for Season 3
Pop
One Day at a Time: Renewed for Season 4 after being canceled by Netflix
Schitt's Creek: Renewed for a sixth and final season
Showtime
The Affair: Ended after five seasons
Back to Life: Pending
Billions: Renewed for Season 5
Black Monday: Renewed for Season 2
The Chi: Renewed for Season 3
Desus & Mero: Pending
Homeland: Renewed for eighth and final season
Kidding: Renewed for Season 2
On Becoming a God in Centra Florida: Renewed for Season 2
Ray Donovan: Renewed for Season 7
Shameless: Airing Season 10
SMILF: Canceled after two seasons
Spectrum
LA's Finest: Renewed for Season 2
Starz
American Gods: Renewed for Season 3
Counterpart: Canceled after two seasons
The Girlfriend Experience: Renewed for Season 3
Now Apocalypse: Canceled after one season
Outlander: Renewed for Seasons 5 and 6
Power: Renewed for sixth and final season
The Spanish Princess: Picked up for eight additional episodes
Sweetbitter: Pending
Vida: Renewed for Season 3
SundanceTV
Deutschland 83: Renewed for Season 3 (Deutschland 89)
Liar: Renewed for Season 2
The Split: Renewed for Season 2
This Close: Pending
Syfy
Alien News Desk: Pending
Deadly Class: Canceled after Season 1
Killjoys: Ended after five seasons
Krypton: Canceled after two seasons
The Magicians: Renewed for Season 5
Van Helsing: Airing Season 4
Wynonna Earp: Renewed for Season 4, though it's been delayed
TBS
American Dad!: Renewed for Season 17
Conan: Renewed for 2022
The Detour: Canceled after four seasons
Final Space: Renewed for Season 3
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee: Airing Season 4
The Guest Book: Canceled after two seasons
The Last O.G.: Renewed for Season 3
Miracle Workers: Renewed for Season 2 as anthology series
The Misery Index: Pending
Search Party: Renewed for Season 4, which will air on HBO Max
TNT
The Alienist: Renewed for Season 2 as Angel of Darkness
Animal Kingdom: Renewed for Season 5
Claws: Renewed for the fourth and final season
Snowpiercer: Renewed for Season 2
truTV
Adam Ruins Everything: Pending
At Home with Amy Sedaris: Renewed for Season 3
Bobcat Goldwaith's Misfits & Monsters: Pending
The Carbonaro Effect: Airing Season 5
Impractical Jokers: Renewed for Season 9
I'm Sorry: Renewed for Season 3
Jon Glaser Loves Gear: Pending
Tacoma FD: Renewed for Season 2
TVLand
Younger: Renewed for Season 7
USA
Miz & Mrs: Renewed for Season 2
Mr. Robot: Airing fourth and final season
Pearson: Canceled after one season
The Purge: Airing Season 2
Queen of the South: Renewed for Season 5
The Sinner: Renewed for Season 3
Suits: Ended after nine seasons
Temptation Island: Renewed for Season 2
Treadstone: Airing Season 1