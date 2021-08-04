1883: Cast, Premiere Date, and Everything You Need to Know About the Yellowstone Prequel

Join or Sign In
The prequel series will tell the story of the Dutton family predecessors
Because rugged cowboys are timeless, and there seems to be no end to stories about them, the folks responsible for the massive hit TV show Yellowstone have come up with a prequel show that will tell some of the Dutton family history. The new show is titled 1883, and it was created by Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan. Fans are already chomping at the bit -- pun intended -- for the new show.
From the sound of it, expect more wide-open spaces, big blue skies, and many struggles of the 1883 folks who are trying to stay alive and thrive as they head from Texas to Montana. Here's what we know so far about 1883.
Paramount+ announced that Academy Award nominee Sam Elliott will star as Shea Brennan, a tough-as-nails, handsome cowboy with immense sadness in his past. He has the massive task of guiding a group from Texas to Montana, and he does not suffer fools. Country superstars, and power couple in real life, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill will portray James and Margaret Dutton, the patriarch and matriarch of the Dutton family, respectively.
No premiere date has been announced yet for 1883, but with casting underway we expect to see episodes in 2022.
Here's what we know: 1883 follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America. It is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America's promised land -- Montana.
1883 will stream on the Paramount+ streaming service.