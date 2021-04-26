Oscars 2021 Best and Worst Dressed Celebs on the Red Carpet

Join or Sign In
Sign in to customize your TV listings
By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.
Aside from celebrating what is potentially the weirdest year in film so far, the 93rd Academy Awards mark one of the first in-person red carpets since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. We've rounded up what the biggest stars in Hollywood wore to the big show and broken down who stunned and who flopped on the Oscars red carpet.
If an adult man had shown up to the Academy Awards in shorts, we'd be ready to riot, but on Minari scene-stealer Alan Kim, shorts put a really youthful and fun spin on the tuxedo. It's awesome to see that even at a young age, Kim is adventurous on the red carpet and isn't afraid to still be a kid when rubbing shoulders with Hollywood elites.
We love this silhouette and color on Amanda Seyfried, who usually stuns on the red carpet, but the tulle makes the texture of the gown look like a curtain. It ruins the vibe of the whole ensemble.
Whether or not Best Actress nominee Carey Mulligan takes home an Oscar, she came to the 93rd Academy Awards showered in gold. Her shimmering, bright two-piece gown was a standout on the red carpet, and we adore the Cinderella silhouette.
We're not even mad about the blinged-out-yet-anatomically-correct heart purse this nominated singer is clutching. It's the black and red color combination of that harlequin collar that's giving more Hot Topic than Gucci.
Chloe Zhao's long, beige number is definitely going to be a polarizing choice. Some may not be drawn to it because it's not the most exciting ensemble on the carpet, but it fits with Zhao's vibe and felt on-theme for her film Nomadland, so we respect her commitment.
We were rooting for the Best Supporting Actor nominee to serve an award-winning look on the carpet, but this ill-fitted suit reminds me of the time my friend had to borrow his uncle's tux when he attended a prom at the last minute. Was a tape measure too much to ask for?
No really, we love a powerful tux statement. Leave it to Bay Area artist Colman Domingo to bring flare to the red carpet. It's a brave choice to wear hot pink on the Oscars red carpet, but the tailoring is spot on, and Domingo wears it like a glove while ensuring all eyes are on him.
Glenn Close is an icon in almost every sense of the word, but her draping blue tunic didn't hit the mark on the red carpet. The pants underneath make us wish she'd just rocked a tuxedo instead of an extra-long sparkly shirt.
We've seen people try to make bold tux statements before, and it doesn't always work, but double nominee Leslie Odom Jr. came decked out in a gold tuxedo that pops in all the right ways, offering a change from the usual black and white affair without being garish.
Lil Rel Howery also attempted to break out of the usual black and white tuxedo mold with his two-tone look on the red carpet. With his plum-colored velvet and dark grey jacket, Howery's suit is doing a lot while somehow still coming off drab. It's not a terrible look, but when compared to the more exciting tux statements on this year's carpet, it doesn't hit the spot.
Has Regina King ever flopped on a carpet? Her butterfly sleeves added an ethereal touch to a light blue gown that otherwise feels kind of sci-fi. That's not a combination that should work, but it does, and King wears it perfectly to slay yet another event.
Dressing for the red carpet can be overwhelming, and so is Bianca Oana's ensemble. It's a lot of gold and black stripes, with a long vest distracting from the silhouette. The entire ensemble is oversized, drowning Bianca in fabric. We're so lost.
LaKeith Stanfield understood the assignment. The actor's belted and flawlessly fitted Saint Laurent number is a modern take on a classic. A+.
Two-tone outfits can be super fun, but you have to be careful of how you mix and match. Black and white combos are classic, but Dern's stark black long-sleeve top that suddenly pops into a white feathery skirt isn't so much a fun surprise as it is jarring.
It takes a master of red carpet looks to pull off neon yellow, but leave it to Zendaya to own a color that bold and make it work. The cutout midriff would also be risky on anyone else, but Zendaya makes the geometric top an asset, and we bow down in awe.
Viola Davis has delivered some major hits on the red carpet, but this year's look is unfortunately a miss. We love the color, but the top of the dress looks like one of those paper snowflakes we used to make in elementary school.
Meanwhile, Borat breakout star Maria Bakalova showed how to stun in white with her A-line gown that fanned out in a stunning display on the red carpet.
The flowy, ethereal skirt on Berry's gown looked fun in motion, but we just can't get over that paunchy bow at her waist. It's like watching her organs spill out of her body (although if she ever wants to do a movie about that, we know she'd kill it).
All we can think when we look at this outfit is "Jesuit Priest, but make it glam"...but should Jesuit priests be made glam? This dress does not make a strong argument for it. Sorry, girl.
The Best Actress nominee arrived on the red carpet in a pale pink asymmetrical gown. The silhouette just didn't suit Kirby, and while we are all about a dramatic train, this one distracts from what otherwise could have been a great statement ensemble.