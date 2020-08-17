Amazon-Video Comedy Central Showtime Apple TV+ DC Universe Disney Plus YouTube Premium HBO Max Peacock Netflix Vudu HBO Go Hulu Plus Amazon Prime CBS All Access Verizon

Join or Sign In

Sign in to customize your TV listings

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.

Love Island USA Season 2 Cast: Meet the New Singles

There are four Geminis in this cast

Allison Picurro
Love Island Season 2 cast
1 of 23 CBS

Love Island USA Season 2 cast

It's time to meet the new singles of Love Island USA Season 2! There are 11 Islanders who will be looking for love when the new season premieres on Monday, Aug. 24 at 8/7c on CBS, and based on what we already know about them, it's shaping up to be quite the season.

From Connor, the "brainy" auditor who has apparently been working on his dancing during quarantine, to Justine, whose ideal partner is "tall" but also "humble and respectful," it's immediately clear there's a lot of personality happening on the Season 2 island. There are also four Geminis in this cast, and we'll leave you to do with that information what you will.

This season's location has shifted from Fiji to Las Vegas, and there will be a ton of safety guidelines in place, including quarantining cast and crew in "bubbles," and conducting regular COVID-19 testing throughout the season, in addition to daily symptoms screenings. While this season is going to look a bit different for very obvious reasons (it was originally supposed to premiere in May but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic), nothing can ever really stop Love Island USA.

Love Island Season 2 cast
2 of 23 CBS

Carrington Rodriguez

Carrington is a 22 year old Sales Manager from Salt Lake City, Utah. He's a Leo, and if he could write his own dating profile, it would say, "If dating was a sport, I have been a free agent for a while. Dare to get to know me and you will see I am smart, genuine, nice, and sexy at the right times."

Love Island Season 2 cast
3 of 23 CBS

Carrington Rodriguez

Carrington is a 22 year old Sales Manager from Salt Lake City, Utah. He's a Leo, and if he could write his own dating profile, it would say, "If dating was a sport, I have been a free agent for a while. Dare to get to know me and you will see I am smart, genuine, nice, and sexy at the right times."

Love Island Season 2 cast
4 of 23 CBS

Cely Vazquez

Cely is 24 years old, originally from Sacramento, California, and works as a legal secretary. Her zodiac sign is Gemini, and she was captain of her high school cheerleading team. She's also fluent in Spanish and loves to sing and play guitar.

Love Island Season 2 cast
5 of 23 CBS

Cely Vazquez

Cely is 24 years old, originally from Sacramento, California, and works as a legal secretary. Her zodiac sign is Gemini, and she was captain of her high school cheerleading team. She's also fluent in Spanish and loves to sing and play guitar.

Love Island Season 2 cast
6 of 23 CBS

Connor Trott

Connor is a 23 year old auditor from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. His sign is Cancer, and he's described as "brainy." He also loves to sing karaoke, and has been working on his dance moves in quarantine.

Love Island Season 2 cast
7 of 23 CBS

Connor Trott

Connor is a 23 year old auditor from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. His sign is Cancer, and he's described as "brainy." He also loves to sing karaoke, and has been working on his dance moves in quarantine.

Love Island Season 2 cast
8 of 23 CBS

James McCool

James is a 27-year-old personal trainer from Winchester, Virginia. His sign is Gemini, and he describes his ideal romantic partner as "funny, likes to laugh, and doesn't take life too seriously."

Love Island Season 2 cast
9 of 23 CBS

James McCool

James is a 27-year-old personal trainer from Winchester, Virginia. His sign is Gemini, and he describes his ideal romantic partner as "funny, likes to laugh, and doesn't take life too seriously."

Love Island Season 2 cast
10 of 23 CBS

Jeremiah White

Jeremiah is 22 years old, works as a sales associate, and is from De Kalb, Mississippi. He's a Capricorn and is described as a "self-proclaimed flirt who grew up on a farm and wants to show that special someone his southern hospitality."

Love Island Season 2 cast
11 of 23 CBS

Jeremiah White

Jeremiah is 22 years old, works as a sales associate, and is from De Kalb, Mississippi. He's a Capricorn and is described as a "self-proclaimed flirt who grew up on a farm and wants to show that special someone his southern hospitality."

Love Island Season 2 cast
12 of 23 CBS

Johnny Middlebrooks

Johnny is a 22-year-old student from Chesapeake, Virginia. He's a Gemini, and counts Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith as his relationship role models. 

Love Island Season 2 cast
13 of 23 CBS

Johnny Middlebrooks

Johnny is a 22-year-old student from Chesapeake, Virginia. He's a Gemini, and counts Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith as his relationship role models. 

Love Island Season 2 cast
14 of 23 CBS

Justine Ndiba

Justine is 27 years old and works as a billing coordinator/go-go dancer. She's from Rockaway, New Jersey, her zodiac sign is Pisces, and she says that her ideal partner is tall, "as she spends 80% of her time in heels." She adds that they should also be "humble and respectful."

Love Island Season 2 cast
15 of 23 CBS

Justine Ndiba

Justine is 27 years old and works as a billing coordinator/go-go dancer. She's from Rockaway, New Jersey, her zodiac sign is Pisces, and says that her ideal partner is tall, "as she spends 80% of her time in heels." She adds that they should also be "humble and respectful."

Love Island Season 2 cast
16 of 23 CBS

Kaitlynn Anderson

Kaitlynn is 27 and works in promotions. She's from Lapeer, Michigan, and her astrological sign is Gemini. If she could write her own dating profile, it would say, "I enjoy bad food, dogs, festivals, Pilates, cooking, and adventure!"

Love Island Season 2 cast
17 of 23 CBS

Kaitlynn Anderson

Kaitlynn is 27 and works in promotions. She's from Lapeer, Michigan, and her astrological sign is Gemini. If she could write her own dating profile, it would say, "I enjoy bad food, dogs, festivals, Pilates, cooking, and adventure!"

Love Island Season 2 cast
18 of 23 CBS

Mackenzie Dipman

Mackenzie is a 24-year-old student from Scottsdale, Arizona. She's a Leo and counts Matthew McConaughey as her celebrity crush because he is "a version of my dream man — a southern gentleman with a Texas accent."

Love Island Season 2 cast
19 of 23 CBS

Mackenzie Dipman

Mackenzie is a 24-year-old student from Scottsdale, Arizona. She's a Leo and counts Matthew McConaughey as her celebrity crush because he is "a version of my dream man — a southern gentleman with a Texas accent."

Love Island Season 2 cast
20 of 23 CBS

Moira Tumas

Moira is 28, works as a shopping channel model, and is from Brielle, New Jersey. She's a Pisces who names Paul Rudd and Liam Hemsworth as her celebrity crushes.

Love Island Season 2 cast
21 of 23 CBS

Moira Tumas

Moira is 28, works as a shopping channel model, and is from Brielle, New Jersey. She's a Pisces who names Paul Rudd and Liam Hemsworth as her celebrity crushes.

Love Island Season 2 cast
22 of 23 CBS

Tre Forte

Tre is 25 years old, works as a personal trainer, and is originally from Boca Raton, Florida. His sign is Sagittarius, and his celebrity crush is Rihanna.

Love Island Season 2 cast
23 of 23 CBS

Tre Forte

Tre is 25 years old, works as a personal trainer, and is originally from Boca Raton, Florida. His sign is Sagittarius, and his celebrity crush is Rihanna.