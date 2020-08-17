Love Island USA Season 2 Cast: Meet the New Singles

It's time to meet the new singles of Love Island USA Season 2! There are 11 Islanders who will be looking for love when the new season premieres on Monday, Aug. 24 at 8/7c on CBS, and based on what we already know about them, it's shaping up to be quite the season.

From Connor, the "brainy" auditor who has apparently been working on his dancing during quarantine, to Justine, whose ideal partner is "tall" but also "humble and respectful," it's immediately clear there's a lot of personality happening on the Season 2 island. There are also four Geminis in this cast, and we'll leave you to do with that information what you will.

This season's location has shifted from Fiji to Las Vegas, and there will be a ton of safety guidelines in place, including quarantining cast and crew in "bubbles," and conducting regular COVID-19 testing throughout the season, in addition to daily symptoms screenings. While this season is going to look a bit different for very obvious reasons (it was originally supposed to premiere in May but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic), nothing can ever really stop Love Island USA.