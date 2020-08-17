Love Island USA Season 2 Cast: Meet the New Singles

Sign in to customize your TV listings
It's time to meet the new singles of Love Island USA Season 2! There are 11 Islanders who will be looking for love when the new season premieres on Monday, Aug. 24 at 8/7c on CBS, and based on what we already know about them, it's shaping up to be quite the season.
From Connor, the "brainy" auditor who has apparently been working on his dancing during quarantine, to Justine, whose ideal partner is "tall" but also "humble and respectful," it's immediately clear there's a lot of personality happening on the Season 2 island. There are also four Geminis in this cast, and we'll leave you to do with that information what you will.
This season's location has shifted from Fiji to Las Vegas, and there will be a ton of safety guidelines in place, including quarantining cast and crew in "bubbles," and conducting regular COVID-19 testing throughout the season, in addition to daily symptoms screenings. While this season is going to look a bit different for very obvious reasons (it was originally supposed to premiere in May but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic), nothing can ever really stop Love Island USA.
Carrington is a 22 year old Sales Manager from Salt Lake City, Utah. He's a Leo, and if he could write his own dating profile, it would say, "If dating was a sport, I have been a free agent for a while. Dare to get to know me and you will see I am smart, genuine, nice, and sexy at the right times."
Cely is 24 years old, originally from Sacramento, California, and works as a legal secretary. Her zodiac sign is Gemini, and she was captain of her high school cheerleading team. She's also fluent in Spanish and loves to sing and play guitar.
Connor is a 23 year old auditor from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. His sign is Cancer, and he's described as "brainy." He also loves to sing karaoke, and has been working on his dance moves in quarantine.
James is a 27-year-old personal trainer from Winchester, Virginia. His sign is Gemini, and he describes his ideal romantic partner as "funny, likes to laugh, and doesn't take life too seriously."
Jeremiah is 22 years old, works as a sales associate, and is from De Kalb, Mississippi. He's a Capricorn and is described as a "self-proclaimed flirt who grew up on a farm and wants to show that special someone his southern hospitality."
Johnny is a 22-year-old student from Chesapeake, Virginia. He's a Gemini, and counts Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith as his relationship role models.
Justine is 27 years old and works as a billing coordinator/go-go dancer. She's from Rockaway, New Jersey, her zodiac sign is Pisces, and she says that her ideal partner is tall, "as she spends 80% of her time in heels." She adds that they should also be "humble and respectful."
Kaitlynn is 27 and works in promotions. She's from Lapeer, Michigan, and her astrological sign is Gemini. If she could write her own dating profile, it would say, "I enjoy bad food, dogs, festivals, Pilates, cooking, and adventure!"
Mackenzie is a 24-year-old student from Scottsdale, Arizona. She's a Leo and counts Matthew McConaughey as her celebrity crush because he is "a version of my dream man — a southern gentleman with a Texas accent."
Moira is 28, works as a shopping channel model, and is from Brielle, New Jersey. She's a Pisces who names Paul Rudd and Liam Hemsworth as her celebrity crushes.
Tre is 25 years old, works as a personal trainer, and is originally from Boca Raton, Florida. His sign is Sagittarius, and his celebrity crush is Rihanna.
