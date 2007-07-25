Join or Sign In

Amazon-Video Comedy Central Showtime Apple TV+ DC Universe Disney Plus YouTube Premium HBO Max Peacock source-3036 Netflix Vudu HBO Go Hulu Plus Amazon Prime CBS All Access Verizon

TV Guide and NBC throw end-of-season party

Shaun Harrison
heroes-wrap3.jpg
1 of 40 Mark Sullivan/WireImage.com

heroes-wrap3

heroes-wrap13.jpg
2 of 40 Mark Sullivan/WireImage.com

heroes-wrap13

heroes-wrap22.jpg
3 of 40 Albert L. Ortega/WireImage.com

heroes-wrap22

heroes-wrap14.jpg
4 of 40 Mark Sullivan/WireImage.com

heroes-wrap14

heroes-wrap10.jpg
5 of 40 Mark Sullivan/WireImage.com

heroes-wrap10

heroes-wrap2.jpg
6 of 40 Mark Sullivan/WireImage.com

heroes-wrap2

heroes-wrap4.jpg
7 of 40 Mark Sullivan/WireImage.com

heroes-wrap4

heroes-wrap5.jpg
8 of 40 Mark Sullivan/WireImage.com

heroes-wrap5

Hayden Panettiere, Greg Grunberg and Adrian Pasdar - Heroes wrap party, Cabana Club in Hollywood, April 17, 2007
heroes-wrap17.jpg
9 of 40 Mark Sullivan/WireImage.com

heroes-wrap17

heroes-wrap18.jpg
10 of 40 Mark Sullivan/WireImage.com

heroes-wrap18

heroes-wrap19.jpg
11 of 40 Mark Sullivan/WireImage.com

heroes-wrap19

heroes-wrap12.jpg
12 of 40 Mark Sullivan/WireImage.com

heroes-wrap12

heroes-wrap20.jpg
13 of 40 Mark Sullivan/WireImage.com

heroes-wrap20

heroes-wrap11.jpg
14 of 40 Mark Sullivan/WireImage.com

heroes-wrap11

heroes-wrap21.jpg
15 of 40 Albert L. Ortega/WireImage.com

heroes-wrap21

heroes-wrap23.jpg
16 of 40 Albert L. Ortega/WireImage.com

heroes-wrap23

heroes-wrap1.jpg
17 of 40 Mark Sullivan/WireImage.com

heroes-wrap1

heroes-wrap24.jpg
18 of 40 Albert L. Ortega/WireImage.com

heroes-wrap24

heroes-wrap15.jpg
19 of 40 Mark Sullivan/WireImage.com

heroes-wrap15

heroes-wrap25.jpg
20 of 40 Albert L. Ortega/WireImage.com

heroes-wrap25

heroes-wrap16.jpg
21 of 40 Mark Sullivan/WireImage.com

heroes-wrap16

heroes-wrap9.jpg
22 of 40 Mark Sullivan/WireImage.com

heroes-wrap9

heroes-wrap6.jpg
23 of 40 Mark Sullivan/WireImage.com

heroes-wrap6

Leonard Roberts, Zachary Quinto, Adrian Pasdar and Rena Sofer - Heroes wrap party, Cabana Club in Hollywood, April 17, 2007
heroes-wrap7.jpg
24 of 40 Mark Sullivan/WireImage.com

heroes-wrap7

Geek magazine photographer Albert Ortega and Greg Grunberg - Heroes wrap party, Cabana Club in Hollywood, April 17, 2007
heroes-wrap8.jpg
25 of 40 Mark Sullivan/WireImage.com

heroes-wrap8

Geek magazine photographer Albert Ortega and Ali Larter - Heroes wrap party, Cabana Club in Hollywood, April 17, 2007
heroes-wrap27.jpg
26 of 40 Rodelio Astudillo for TV Guide

heroes-wrap27

Masi Oka - The TV Guide photo booth inside the Heroes wrap party, Cabana Club in Hollywood, April 17, 2007
heroes-wrap26.jpg
27 of 40 Rodelio Astudillo for TV Guide

heroes-wrap26

Hayden Panettiere - The TV Guide photo booth inside the Heroes wrap party, Cabana Club in Hollywood, April 17, 2007
heroes-wrap29.jpg
28 of 40 Rodelio Astudillo for TV Guide

heroes-wrap29

Rena Sofer - The TV Guide photo booth inside the Heroes wrap party, Cabana Club in Hollywood, April 17, 2007
heroes-wrap30.jpg
29 of 40 Rodelio Astudillo for TV Guide

heroes-wrap30

Jack Coleman - The TV Guide photo booth inside the Heroes wrap party, Cabana Club in Hollywood, April 17, 2007
heroes-wrap31.jpg
30 of 40 Rodelio Astudillo for TV Guide

heroes-wrap31

Santiago Cabrera - The TV Guide photo booth inside the Heroes wrap party, Cabana Club in Hollywood, April 17, 2007
heroes-wrap32.jpg
31 of 40 Rodelio Astudillo for TV Guide

heroes-wrap32

Adrian Pasdar - The TV Guide photo booth inside the Heroes wrap party, Cabana Club in Hollywood, April 17, 2007
heroes-wrap33.jpg
32 of 40 Rodelio Astudillo for TV Guide

heroes-wrap33

Sendhil Ramamurthy - The TV Guide photo booth inside the Heroes wrap party, Cabana Club in Hollywood, April 17, 2007
heroes-wrap34.jpg
33 of 40 Rodelio Astudillo for TV Guide

heroes-wrap34

Bob Guiney - The TV Guide photo booth inside the Heroes wrap party, Cabana Club in Hollywood, April 17, 2007
heroes-wrap35.jpg
34 of 40 Rodelio Astudillo for TV Guide

heroes-wrap35

Milo Ventimiglia - The TV Guide photo booth inside the Heroes wrap party, Cabana Club in Hollywood, April 17, 2007
heroes-wrap36.jpg
35 of 40 Rodelio Astudillo for TV Guide

heroes-wrap36

James Kyson Lee - The TV Guide photo booth inside the Heroes wrap party, Cabana Club in Hollywood, April 17, 2007
heroes-wrap28.jpg
36 of 40 Rodelio Astudillo for TV Guide

heroes-wrap28

Erick Avari - The TV Guide photo booth inside the Heroes wrap party, Cabana Club in Hollywood, April 17, 2007
heroes-wrap37.jpg
37 of 40 Rodelio Astudillo for TV Guide

heroes-wrap37

Eric Roberts - The TV Guide photo booth inside the Heroes wrap party, Cabana Club in Hollywood, April 17, 2007
heroes-wrap38.jpg
38 of 40 Rodelio Astudillo for TV Guide

heroes-wrap38

Noah Gray-Cabey and Adair Tishler - The TV Guide photo booth inside the Heroes wrap party, Cabana Club in Hollywood, April 17, 2007
heroes-wrap39.jpg
39 of 40 Rodelio Astudillo for TV Guide

heroes-wrap39

Leonard Roberts - The TV Guide photo booth inside the Heroes wrap party, Cabana Club in Hollywood, April 17, 2007
heroes-wrap40.jpg
40 of 40 Rodelio Astudillo for TV Guide

heroes-wrap40

Tawny Cypress - The TV Guide photo booth inside the Heroes wrap party, Cabana Club in Hollywood, April 17, 2007