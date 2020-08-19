The Best Grey's Anatomy Doctors, Ranked

An eclectic assortment of doctors appeared on Grey's Anatomy throughout the course of its 16 seasons so far. Where would the ABC drama be without Ellen Pompeo, an emotional alchemist who can twist, bend, and manipulate our feelings to her will? Or Chandra Wilson's fearsome but lovable Miranda Bailey, who commands the screen as much as she does the interns?

From ambitious know-it-alls like Cristina Yang (Sandra Oh) to heartbreakers — hey there, Karev (Justin Chambers) — to bad boys with gooey centers like the late, great McSteamy, aka Mark Sloane (Eric Dane), there's never a dull moment at Grey Sloan. Each week is a tantalizing affair as these ridiculously good-looking pros in white coats juggle hair-raising medical mishaps with secret closet hookups, tumultuous breakups, and more drama than a Lifetime movie marathon.

With plenty of names to choose from, we're highlighting the most unforgettable medical professionals who've made Shonda Rhimes' groundbreaking medical drama must-see TV for 363 episodes and counting. Here are the 52 best Grey's Anatomy's doctors, ranked.