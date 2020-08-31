Celebrate Better Call Saul With TV Guide's Exclusive 100 Best Shows Portraits

When Peter Gould and Vince Gilligan first approached Bob Odenkirk about a Saul Goodman spin-off, Odenkirk gave them his trust. "The only thing I had to say about that was that you're going to have to make him likable. They both agreed immediately that the Saul Goodman in Breaking Bad was fun to watch, but not because he was inherently a good, likable person you want to be with," Odenkirk said. "You can watch him like you watch a car wreck. You can't turn away. But you don't really cheer for him. So they had to figure that one out, and they did. They invented who he was when he wasn't Saul Goodman, and that was a likable guy who was trying to figure out his place in the world."