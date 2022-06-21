YouTube TV Supported Devices: How to Stream YouTube TV

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.



YouTube TV is a very good option for folks looking to cut cable. Not only does it offer dozens of channels, but it's easy to customize your experience -- even in a large household. When you sign up for a YouTube TV account, you and up to five additional family members can set up individual user profiles to watch your favorite titles from almost everywhere. And best of all? You'll also have unlimited DVR to record your favorite shows.

One of the best parts of YouTube is that you can watch from nearly any device, whether it be your Apple TV, Roku, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Apple iOS device, or Android device. Keep reading to learn what devices support YouTube TV and which is the best fit for you.

YouTube TV Compatible Devices

A YouTube TV compatible device is any internet-connected gadget that lets you log into your YouTube TV account and start streaming. YouTube recommends a minimum of 3Mbps download speeds to stream standard-definition titles.

To watch an HD video or to allow multiple streamers in the same household at once, you want to make sure your speeds are at least 7Mbps for one device and at least 13Mbps for multiple devices for less buffering. If you want to stream in 4K, you need a fast internet connection of at least 25Mbps.

In terms of incompatible YouTube TV devices, there aren't many. The only notable device that you can't stream YouTube TV on is the Nintendo Switch. You can, however, turn to Hulu + Live TV if you need a service that works with this particular gaming device.

YouTube TV Compatibility Compared

There are lots of ways to stream your YouTube channels live. You can watch YouTube TV on a Fire TV, use a Samsung TV for YouTube viewing, fire up YouTube TV on a Google Chromecast device, or stick with your tried and true web browser.

Here's how YouTube TV stacks up against other popular services for cord-cutters, including Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and fuboTV.

YouTube TV Compared

YouTube TV Hulu + Live TV Sling TV fuboTV Android smartphones and tablets ✓ (5.0 and newer) ✓ (5.0 and newer) ✓ (4.4 and newer) ✓ (4.1 and newer) Android TV (Google TV) ✓ ✓ (select models) ✓ (OS Lollipop 5.0 or newer) ✓ (Sony, Sharp, and TCL models) Apple TV ✓ (fourth gen and 4K) ✓ (fourth gen and newer) ✓ (fourth gen and newer) ✓ (fourth gen and newer) Google Chromecast ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Fire tablets and Fire TV ✓ (second gen, third gen, 4K, and Lite) ✓ ✓ ✓ Apple iPhone and Apple iPad ✓ (iOS 9.1 and newer) ✓ (iOS 10 and newer) ✓ (iOS 9 and newer) ✓ (iOS 9.1 and newer) LG TV ✓ (2016 models and newer) ✓ (webOS 3.5 or higher) ✓ (webOS 3.0 or higher) ✓ (webOS 4.0 or higher) Nintendo Switch

✓



Mac and PC Web Browsers (Google Chrome, Apple Safari, Microsoft Edge, Mozilla Firefox) ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Sony PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 ✓ ✓



Roku ✓ (version 8.1 or higher) ✓ (version 8.1 or higher) ✓ (select models) ✓ (model 3700X and higher) Samsung TV ✓ (2016 models and newer) ✓ (2016 models and newer) ✓ (2016 models and newer) ✓ (2016 models and newer) Vizio Smartcast TV ✓ (select Smartcast models) ✓ ✓ (with cast support) ✓ Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓

Which Device Should I Use to Stream YouTube TV?

Not all YouTube TV compatible devices are right for all users. You should consider your lifestyle, how much you watch, and the price of each device.

From smart devices to simple phone apps, your choices run the gamut in both price and sophistication. Here are some of the best solutions for common streaming scenarios.

Best YouTube TV Option For On-The-Go: Android and Apple Phone Apps

Left your favorite on-demand show on a cliffhanger? You can take YouTube TV with you just about anywhere and catch up on the next episode while you're waiting at the DMV (with headphones in, of course). Android and iOS apps are free to download. All you need is the standard YouTube app and your login credentials.

Watching on Android and Apple devices gives you access to both live and on-demand titles. You can even watch programs from your cloud DVR. This is the best device for flexible YouTube TV viewing because you don't need extra equipment.

Best YouTube TV Option for Cord-Cutters: Roku

If you're getting rid of cable altogether in favor of YouTube TV, Roku is a good solution. Not only can you add the YouTube TV app to your channel lineup, but Roku operates a lot like a cable box. You can program your channels, apps, interface, and features -- all of your titles in a scrollable format.

We like Roku for cord-cutters who also want YouTube TV because it's really affordable. You can get a new Roku streaming device for under $30 (even under $25 during a sale). Plus, the remote control operation will be very familiar to cable users, and the interface is a lot like many modern cable on-demand menus.

Best YouTube TV Option for Quick Setup: Amazon Fire TV Stick

Watching YouTube TV on an Amazon Fire TV Stick is good for users who want the easiest setup for at-home viewing. You don't need an expensive new TV or a separate box. Just plug the firestick into the side of your TV in an HDMI port, and you can get started. And the remote works with Alexa for easy voice searching.

Amazon Fire TV Sticks and YouTube TV are a great combo for convenience and flexibility. You can bring the Fire TV Stick with you to another room, on vacation, or when you move to another home without any hassle.

You can set up the streaming device anywhere it's allowed to share the local Wi-Fi network. The remote makes the Fire TV Stick especially good for YouTube TV because you're likely to be navigating between channels often, unlike many other streaming services.