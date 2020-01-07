You might want to sit down in your Thinking Chair for this one: Steve Burns, the writer and performer of Young Sheldon's theme song, "Mighty Little Man," who is best known for his years spent hosting the kids' TV classic Blue's Clues, will guest star on Thursday's episode of the Big Bang Theory spin-off. TV Guide has an exclusive clip from the episode, "A Live Chicken, a Fried Chicken and Holy Matrimony," airing Jan. 9.

Burns plays Nathan, a Star Trek enthusiast whom Sheldon (Iain Armitage) befriends through an online bulletin board. He brings a videotape of a very special episode of The Next Generation over to watch with Sheldon. His intentions are pure, but still, Sheldon's Meemaw (Annie Potts) is a little disturbed to find her grandson hanging out with a 40-year-old bald stranger. But Meemaw, that's Steve! Kids love him!

Young Sheldon airs Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)