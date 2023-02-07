Join or Sign In
It's almost time to check in on Joe Goldberg
Hello, You. Netflix's hit stalker drama is almost back for Season 4, meaning you can finally stop stalking the 'net for information and watch something even more exciting: the show itself. But manage your expectations: After the first half of Season 4 premieres on Feb. 9, you'll have to wait another month for Part 2. More time to theorize, right?
The last time we saw Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), he was lurking the streets of Paris incognito, indicating he'd relocated internationally after murdering his wife, Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti), giving away his baby, and faking his own death. You know, typical Joe Goldberg stuff. All signs pointed to him going to the City of Lights in pursuit of Marienne Bellamy (Tati Gabrielle), his librarian flame who discovered the truth behind his twisted, murderous tendencies in the Season 3 finale. But Joe won't be spending all of Season 4 in Paris — most of the season will be set in London, where he's found a new job, a new name, and a new, possibly murderous social circle.
Here's everything we know about Season 4 of You.
Season 4 of You will consist of 10 episodes split into two five-episode batches. The first half is scheduled to launch Feb. 9 (it was originally set for Feb. 10). Part 2 will now premiere on March 9.
Filming started March 21, 2022, in London and wrapped up on Aug. 27, 2022.
Netflix dropped the official trailer for Season 4 Part 1 on Jan. 9, giving us a preview of what to get excited for in the new season. It looks as juicy as ever, with lots of glitz and glamour among Joe's new "friends." Joe has a new persona as a professor in London, and he's convinced himself that he's left his sinister ways behind.
Badgley previously teased the season to Entertainment Tonight, saying, "The tone is similar but it's shifting in that there is a different format...It's almost like we're shifting the genre slightly." The genre, of course, is a whodunit murder mystery, according to Netflix. This time, the shoe is on the other foot and Joe is the one being stalked!
In September 2022, the announcement of the Season 4 release date came with a video catching fans up on what Joe has been up to since we saw him last. It also introduced us to a pool of new potential victims and suspects in his orbit as he's taken up residence across the pond. In addition to his signature baseball cap, Joe has worn many hats in the past. From humble beginnings working in a bookstore, Joe's career has now evolved to a PhD. Meet Professor Jonathan Moore, the new alias Joe has adopted for his life in London.
After Joe left his suburban life in Madre Linda, there are a slew of new characters joining the cast for Season 4. Badgley obviously returns as Joe Goldberg under the alias of Jonathan Moore, and the recent trailer confirmed we'll be seeing Tati Gabrielle back as Marienne Bellamy.
Main cast members:
Other new cast members include Niccy Lin, Aidan Cheng, Ozioma Whenu, Dario Coates, Sean Pertwee, Brad Alexander, Alison Pargeter and Adam James.
All three seasons of You are available to stream on Netflix. Season 4 Part 1 premieres Thursday, Feb. 9.