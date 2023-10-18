You can Watch Titanic on 4K Blu-ray for the First Time This December

Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

We're almost a decade into the 4K era at this point, and so it's a little bit astonishing that Titanic, which was the second biggest box office hit of all time when the first 4K Blu-ray discs began to hit the market, hasn't gotten a 4K physical release yet. But that's about to change, when Titanic's 4K Blu-ray release hits stores on December 5, in both a standard edition and a very expensive collector's edition. The new release is already available to preorder at Walmart and Amazon.

Titanic, which is tied with Ben-Hur and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King for the most Oscar wins for any single movie, tells the story of a scrappy poor guy named Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) who meets and falls in love with an unhappy rich girl named Rose (Kate Winslet) during the ill-fated maiden voyage of the cruiseliner Titanic. Titanic blew the doors off most box office records when it was released in 1997, and it maintained its status as the biggest movie ever until its director, James Cameron, finally released his follow-up, Avatar, in 2009.

On top of porting over some of the special features from past editions of Titanic, this 4K disc will come with substantial new extra features, including two new retrospectives with Cameron and others pondering the film more than to decades later. In all, fans will be able to enjoy more than 15 hours of bonus features.

Titanic Collector's Edition

On top of the standard edition of this release, we're getting a Collector's edition as well that comes with a large number of physical extras that will delight any long-time Titanic fans out there, including replica Titanic tickets, exclusive posters, sheet music, and more. You can preorder the Collector's edition at Amazon.

