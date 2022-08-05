Join or Sign In
The Yellowstone spin-off is currently in pre-production
It's time to get on your flapper dress and pour a glass of moonshine. The next Yellowstone prequel series will be 1923 and is scheduled to roll into town at the end of this year. The series is already in pre-production, with principal photography set to begin soon so the series will be ready to launch in December. This news comes after Paramount announced the show's name change earlier this summer, shifting from 1932 to 1923, about 30-35 years before Kevin Costner's character John Dutton III was born. The timing makes the setting perfect for the prohibition era on the heels of WWI, and as the nation headed for an economic collapse.
The official show description now reads, "1923 focuses on the Dutton family's next two generations as they struggle to survive historic drought, lawlessness and prohibition, and an epidemic of cattle theft; all battled beneath the cloud of Montana's great depression, which preceded the nation by almost a decade."
1883 followed the Duttons' journey across the plains to Montana and explained how they came to settle there, as opposed to their original destination of Oregon. Before James (Tim McGraw) and Margaret (Faith Hill) could make it all the way to the Pacific Northwest, their teenage daughter, Elsa (Isabel May), was shot through the liver with a Lakota arrow, and James took her to die in a picturesque Montana valley that then became the Dutton home. Elsa's younger brother, John, then presumably grew up to carry on the Dutton name and honor his sister, though that part of the story is not entirely clear yet and should become more clear over the coming months.
In the meantime, here's everything we do know about what comes next for the early Duttons.
1923 will arrive on Paramount+ in December, following Yellowstone Season 5's Nov. 13 premiere.
Paramount+ sent shockwaves across the internet when it was announced that Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren would lead the new series, with no further details on their characters. When the show was to be set in the 1930s, it seemed that Ford would be too old to play an adult version of little John Dutton from 1883, and too young to play a 90-year-old James Dutton. However, with the shift back to 1923, the series now takes place when James would be about 80, making Ford and Mirren just the right ages to play an older James and Margaret Dutton, who would be in their late 70s and early 80s during the 1920s.
No other casting has been announced so far.
While Yellowstone airs on Paramount Network and streams on Peacock, 1923 will air on Paramount+, just like 1883.
Paramount+ will also be home to spin-off 1883: Bass Reeves, while fellow Yellowstone spin-off 6666 will air on Paramount Network.
Paramount has not confirmed the number of episodes in 1923, but both 1883 and previous seasons of Yellowstone have consisted of 10 episodes each, so if we had to guess, 10 is probably not too far off.
The first four seasons of Yellowstone are streaming on Peacock, while 1883 streams on Paramount+.