If you, like the estimated 72 million other households around the world, became obsessed with Netflix's The Old Guard when it dropped on the streamer this summer, Charlize Theron has some good news for you. Though an official sequel hasn't gotten the green light just yet, Theron seems to think it's only a matter of time.

Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, The Old Guard follows a group of immortal warriors who find themselves targeted by enemies who want to unlock the secret of their healing abilities. After an action-packed two hours, the movie ends on a bit of a cliffhanger, leaving plenty of room to continue the story of Theron's character Andy and that of her immortal cohorts Booker (Matthias Schoenaerts), Joe (Marwan Kenzari), Nicky (Luca Marinelli), and Nile (KiKi Layne).

"We're still pushing this one out," Theron recently told Variety in response to speculation about a potential sequel. "Let's have a little resting period, but just given the fact that all of us really want to do it, I'm sure when it's the right time, we'll start the conversation."

Getting the various creatives who star in and produce the film interested in making a sequel is the first and most important hurdle to clear when it comes to continuing a major action franchise like The Old Guard, so it's reassuring that Theron seems to think that's already a given. Unfortunately, there are still a lot of unknowns when it comes to when and how The Old Guard 2 could become a reality.

Deadline has speculated that Charlize Theron's busy schedule could be a major issue when it comes to getting a sequel off the ground. On top of COVID-19 shutdowns delaying any future filming, Theron has other projects that might need to take precedence, including an Atomic Blonde sequel, which has also been claimed by Netflix. Given how in-demand Theron is, it's not likely could turn around an Old Guard sequel as quickly as it did for a project like To All the Boys I've Loved Before.

The Old Guard is currently streaming on Netflix.

