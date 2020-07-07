Though the future of live theater is still up in the air, Conan O'Brien has officially become the first late-night host to break quarantine in honor of putting on a show. On Monday night, O'Brien, his "bare-bones crew" of what looks like just two people, and his beloved, long-suffering assistant Sona Movsesian gathered for his first show at the historic comedy club Largo at The Coronet Theater in Los Angeles, which up until now had been closed down due to the pandemic. O'Brien announced last week that production on Conan would be moving to the venue for the foreseeable future.

Sitting behind a desk on stage and performing for an audience of one (a deadpan, mask-wearing Movsesian), O'Brien assured the audience that they're following all health and safety protocols — even his right-hand man Andy Richter was dialing in via Zoom — and mentioned his residency at Largo will help benefit the local theater, remembering getting his first laugh there in 1985 and his last in 1991. "No laughs since," O'Brien joked. "Bit of a drought."

The rest of show consisted of one long interview with Will Ferrell, who O'Brien only refers to as his enemy, who showed up virtually to promote his new Netflix movie, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, and swap quarantine hair stories with O'Brien. ("You're almost unrecognizable," Ferrell told O'Brien when he remarked that his famous pompadour has "collapsed" as his hair has grown longer.) The two bro-ing out was reliably funny and entertaining, complete with plenty of outside interruptions and very silly bits about watching bootleg DVDs.

All in all, it was fun to watch two old friends enjoy each other's virtual company, and always a pleasure to watch O'Brien get dragged by his friends. "You look how you always look," Ferrell said after O'Brien prompted him to compliment his appearance. If Conan's Largo shows keep going like this, it's guaranteed to be an enjoyable run.

Conan airs at 11/10c on TBS.