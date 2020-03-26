It's time to say goodbye to Will, Grace, Karen, and Jack — for real this time. Will & Grace, that pioneering NBC sitcom that ran for eight seasons starting in the late '90s and then came back in 2017 for three more, will air its series finale on April 23 at 9/8c.

NBC canceled the revival last summer after coming to a creative decision with the cast and producers. When the series ends, it will have aired 246 episodes across 11 seasons and four decades. Will & Grace won 18 Emmys during its run.

Discover Your New Favorite Show: Watch This Now!

The series finale of Will & Grace, titled "It's Time," will show the apartment packed up and Will (Eric McCormack) determined to not reminisce about his life in the city or his ex, McCoy (guest star Matt Bomer). Grace (Debra Messing), meanwhile, will keep having false alarms of going into labor while Karen (Megan Mullally) will trek to the top of the Statue of Liberty to get closure with her ex-husband Stan. Jack (Sean Hayes) may see his dream of taking a bow on a Broadway stage becoming a very real possibility. Minnie Driver and Brian Jordan Alvarez will guest star.

A retrospective special hosted by McCormack will precede the finale. The special, which kicks off April 23 at 8:30/7:30c will highlight reactions from Will & Grace superfans and celebrities who'll share stories about what the show has meant to them. Fans can also expect to see a celebration of the many guest stars who've appeared on the show, as well as some of its groundbreaking and TV history-making moments, including the first male-to-male kiss on network television. Elton John and Norman Lear will make appearances.

The Will & Grace series finale airs Thursday, April 23 at 9/8c on NBC. A retrospective special will air before the finale at 8:30/7:30c.