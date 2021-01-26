Caitlin Thompson and Justin Hartley, This Is Us NBC

This Is Us fans are going to have to wait a little while longer to find out what's next after Randall's (Sterling K. Brown) big New Orleans episode. The next episode of the NBC drama, which was originally scheduled to air last Tuesday night, is being pushed back due to "Covid-related production delays," according to creator Dan Fogelman.

Fogelman tweeted on Jan. 19 that there would not be a new episode of This Is Us that week, writing, "Covid-related production delays in LA have forced us to delay a few weeks. But the next few are big ones, and we are close, so we hope you'll hang in there with us. Sorry!" The show is currently scheduled to return Feb. 9.

This Is Us had just returned to air with two new episodes after an extended winter break, which was meant to give the show more time to catch up on filming amid production delays. However, the show's production hiatus was extended in late December -- along with a number of other series that film in Los Angeles -- due to the rise in COVID infection rates in the area.

The latest episode, "Birth Mother," kicked off what was supposed to be another trilogy of "Big Three" episodes, with Randall traveling to New Orleans to get the backstory about his birth mother following the discovery that she did not die shortly after giving birth to him. The next episode is expected to focus on Kevin (Justin Hartley), picking up after the latest cliffhanger -- when he revealed that Madison (Caitlin Thompson) was already in the hospital ready to give birth to their twins and that he was rushing from Vancouver to L.A. to be with her.

This Is Us returns Tuesday, Feb. 9 at 9/8c on NBC. The series is available to watch on Hulu and Peacock.