It's 2020, but we are watching Who Wants to Be a Millionaire again. These times are weird, but the celebrity edition of the show, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, is here to bring some lighthearted entertainment into your lives and also raise money for good causes!

In TV Guide's exclusive featurette from the show, some of the celebrities vying for a $1 million reveal what charities they are playing for, and what might happen if they lose. For Dr. Phil and Eric Stonestreet, who are both playing for charities operated by family members, going home could be awkward if they don't bring in the loot. The show was taped before the coronavirus shutdowns, but we don't envy anyone being in quarantine with someone they lost a bunch of money for.

Others took playing for charity in a lighthearted fashion. Nikki Glaser is playing for a bird rescue she found when looking up bird charities...Yeah, we won't touch that one either. Meanwhile, fellow comedian Lauren Lapkus revealed how excited she is to be on the show after watching as a kid. Aw!!

The next episode of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire airs Wednesday at 10/9c on ABC.