Where to Watch The Polar Express in 2022

It's so much fun when Christmas comes to town, and we're all in the market for some holiday movies to set the mood as we put up our trees. There's no better way to do that than by hopping onboard a magical train headed to the North Pole.

The Polar Express was originally a book written by Chris Van Allsburg and published by Houghton Mifflin in 1985. Since then, it's captured the magic of Christmas and become not only a beloved children's story, but the theme for many a holiday train ride experience. Warner Bros.' 2004 motion-capture animated adaptation builds upon the original story by incorporating new characters like other child passengers, the train conductor, and the mysterious hobo who seems to live atop the locomotive (both played by Tom Hanks), all of whom help Hero Boy (also played by Tom Hanks, in combination with Daryl Sabara and Josh Hutcherson) along the way during his crisis of belief in the Christmas spirit. The film doesn't skimp on on magic with its scenes of the journey to the North Pole and Santa's grand entrance at the square, which is enough to make any doubter believe. The film is now a must-watch every year (despite some creepy elves that definitely don't resemble the real ones).

If you want hot hot hot chocolate, we got it! Well, metaphorically anyway. We promise not to tap dance on top of your table, but we can show you all the ways you can watch The Polar Express this Christmas.

The Polar Express Warner Bros. Pictures

Is The Polar Express on TV?

Yes it is! If you prefer watching your Christmas movies on traditional TV, you're in luck since there are a few different times that you can catch The Polar Express airing this year.

Watch on TBS

Thursday, November 24

8:15/7:15c The Polar Express



Friday, November 25

8/7c The Polar Express



Is The Polar Express streaming?

You can definitely find The Polar Express on streaming. The flexibility of watching online means you can stream the movie on your own schedule, whether that's in the morning with your Christmas pancakes or late at night as you set cookies out for Santa. It's available to stream on HBO Max, and can be rented or bought on Amazon Prime Video.