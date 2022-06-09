Where to Watch the January 6 Hearings Live

The first in a series of public hearings on the January 6 Capitol riot will take place the evening of Thursday, June 9. The House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack (more commonly known as the January 6 Committee) will share witness testimonies and video footage, with many broadcast and cable news networks airing the footage in its entirety.

The committee announced in a public statement before the hearings aired that it "will present previously unseen material documenting January 6th, receive witness testimony, and provide the American people an initial summary of its findings about the coordinated, multi-step effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and prevent the transfer of power."

The hearings are expected to continue through July as the Committee presents its findings from a year-long investigation which included the review of over 1,000 interviews and 125,000 records.

When Will the Hearings Take Place?

The first session will begin at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday.

The next two are scheduled for Monday and Wednesday of next week, with both scheduled to start at 10 a.m. ET. There are expected to be at least six sessions in total.

Where to Watch the First Hearing

The first hearing will stream for free on the Select Committee's YouTube channel. All major broadcast networks and major cable news networks are also planning to air the entire hearing live, with the exception of Fox News which "will cover the hearings as news warrants," according to a press release, but will otherwise keep its normal programming schedule intact.

Those interested in watching live coverage of the hearing can tune into ABC, CBS, or NBC, along with C-Span which will have seven cameras in the room, CNN coverage anchored by Jake Tapper and Anderson Cooper, or MSNBC coverage with Rachel Maddow, Nicolle Wallace, and Joy Reid on live TV streaming services including DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu + Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV.

Who's on the January 6 Committee?

There are nine members of the bipartisan committee:

Chairman Bennie Thompson of Mississippi

Six Democrats: Pete Aguilar, California; Zoe Lofgren, California; Elaine Luria, Virginia; Stephanie Murphy, Florida; Jamie Raskin, Maryland; Adam Schiff, California

Two Republicans: Liz Cheney, Wyoming, and Adam Kinzinger, Illinois

Who's Testifying?

Two witnesses will testify during Thursday's hearing. One will be U.S. Capitol Police Officer Caroline Edwards. Edwards was injured on January 6, suffering a concussion when she was thrown to the ground by a group pushing through a police barricade.

The other witness will be Nick Quested, a filmmaker who shot footage of far-right groups in the days around the riot. Several members of those groups, including Enrique Tarrio of the Proud Boys were indicted on seditious conspiracy charges earlier this week.

What Will the Hearings Cover?

The chair and vice-chair of the committee will deliver opening statements. The committee is expected to offer a complete timeline of the riot, from the 2020 election to January 6, through the aftermath of the riot. Edwards will give an account from her perspective in the crowd, while Quested will share insight from his interactions with far-right groups.

Throughout the series of hearings, the committee will reportedly show previously unseen footage from January 6, interview White House staffers, and show segments of interviews with Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, according to the Washington Post.

A major goal of the televised hearings is to share the information found by the committee. "Although the committee can refer cases for prosecution, it is the Justice Department that will ultimately decide whether to file any charges," the Washington Post article notes.