If you feel like you've suddenly started hearing a lot of people in your life (and online) talk about Are You the One?, it's probably because you have. Seasons 1 and 2 of the MTV dating show — also known around these parts as the anti-Bachelor — were recently added to Netflix, which is awesome news, because AYTO? is awesome. But did you know that there's more out there than just those two seasons? (There are eight, to be exact!) Seeing as it only gets better as it goes on, the rest of the show is definitely worth your time as well.

While Netflix is only streaming the first two seasons, you can also check out Seasons 1-6 on CBS All Access. MTV is streaming Seasons 4, 6, 7, and 8 directly on its website, all of which you can watch with a cable login. You can also rent or buy the entire series on Amazon or Vudu.

Are You the One? is the special kind of dating show that actually manages to flip the standard format on its head. The show uses a matchmaking process involving psychological tests, surveys, and interviews with contestants' family members and exes to determine the most compatible match for each contestant, but the twist is that it's up to the contestants to figure out their match themselves. If each contestant identifies their match, the group wins and splits $1 million.

While the first seven seasons cast exclusively heterosexual, cisgender people, Season 8 featured an entirely sexually fluid cast, meaning there were no gender limitations for perfect matches. The contestants, whether they identified as trans, non-binary, pansexual, bisexual, gay, lesbian, or queer, successfully shined a spotlight on a community not typically represented on dating shows, and widened the possibilities for potential matches in the process. Even if dating shows aren't typically your thing, this is certainly one worth checking out.