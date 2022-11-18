Where to Watch Elf in 2022

The early 2000s were a great time for Christmas movies, and the Will Ferrell comedy Elf is living proof. It's full of the wonder of Christmas through the eyes of childlike Buddy (Ferrell), a human raised among elves at the North Pole. But when feelings of being different set in, Buddy travels to New York City in search of his biological father (James Caan), a cynical publishing executive.

Buddy find himself in a series of memorable chaotic circumstances for an elf, like working in a department store, starting a drunken dance off in the office mail room, falling in love, and ultimately helping save Christmas. The 2003 film has definitely earned its place in the arsenal of quintessential Christmas movies, and features other key actors including Ed Asner, Bob Newhart, Zooey Deschanel, and Peter Dinklage.

"Ok people, tomorrow morning, 10 A.M., Santa's coming to town!" But really, you can watch the 2005 classic Christmas movie Elf any time you want to this season. Don't be a cotton-headed ninny-muggins, keep reading to find out how.

Will Ferrell, Elf Warner Brothers

Is Elf on TV?

You can catch Will Ferrell in his iconic green and yellow suit airing multiple times this year, including a 24/hour marathon on TBS.

Watch on TBS

Saturday, November 26

6a/5c 24 hours of Elf



Watch on TNT

Friday, Nov. 18

8/7c Elf



Thursday, Nov. 24

4/3c Elf



Friday, Nov. 25

2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT Elf







Is Elf streaming?

Yes! Get that syrup ready for your spaghetti, because the Christmas movie is available to stream on HBO Max.



Elf is also available for purchase on Amazon.

