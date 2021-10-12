Where to Stream and Watch Scream and the Sequels in 2021

Neve Campbell and Rose McGowan, Scream Getty Images

Do you like scary movies? More importantly, do you like modern classic slasher flicks that have become Halloween staples? Scream terrified audiences for the first time in 1995, and 26 years later the franchise is still going strong with the next Scream film coming on Jan. 14, 2022. While the new version (5cream, if you will) starring Melissa Barrera, Jack Quaid, and Jenny Ortega is still a few months away and we only have a trailer to survive off of until then, the first four Scream movies in the franchise are out there and ready for you to stream or catch on cable right now.

The first three movies center on Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), who becomes a serial killer magnet a year after her mother is brutally murdered. Courteney Cox and David Arquette join Campbell as Scream franchise staples, with Drew Barrymore, Rose McGowan, Jamie Kennedy, Skeet Ulrich, and Matthew Lillard making iconic appearances in the first movie. While Sidney also makes a cameo appearance in Scream 4, that film is more of Jill Roberts' (Emma Roberts) story. All of the films take place in the terrifying town of Westboro and were directed by horror genius Wes Craven.

If you're looking for some slasher fun, here's how to watch Scream, Scream 2, Scream 3, Scream 4, and the MTV series inspired by the iconic movies on streaming and on cable.

Where to Stream

If you're looking to watch Sidney in her final girl prime then you are going to need the AMC app (which requires a cable subscription) or the AMC+ premium app, which costs about $5/month. The first three Scream movies are part of AMC's annual Fear Fest celebration, and thus available on-demand on AMC's streaming services. Scream 4 is available to stream with the Syfy app, which also requires a cable subscription.

If you are willing to pay to watch the movies but don't want to subscribe to a service, there are a couple of purchase options for as low as $2.99, though Apple and Amazon are $3.99 for a digital SD version.

Scream: Google Play, Vudu, Amazon, Apple TV

Scream 2: Google Play, Vudu, Amazon, Apple TV

Scream 3: Google Play, Vudu, Amazon, Apple TV

Scream 4: Google Play, Vudu, Amazon, Apple TV, YouTube (all for $3.99)

If you want to check out Scream the series, which premiered on MTV in 2015 and aired for three seasons, you can just pop on over to Netflix.

How to Watch on TV

If you are looking for a more traditional TV watching experience to enjoy Scream and its sequels this spooky season, AMC is going to be your best bet again. It has the streaming and broadcast rights to the first three films this year, and below are all the times you can catch them during Fear Fest. Meanwhile, Scream 4 is spending October 2021 over on Syfy.

AMC Fear Fest (Scream, Scream 2, Scream 3)

Tuesday, Oct. 12

3:30 p.m.: Scream



Saturday, Oct. 16

5:30 p.m.: Scream 2



Sunday, Oct. 17

1:15 p.m.: Scream



Tuesday, Oct. 19

10:00 p.m.: Scream



Wednesday, Oct. 20

10:15 a.m.: Scream 3

1:00 p.m.: Scream

3:30 p.m.: Scream 2



Friday, Oct. 29

9:00 a.m.: Scream 2



Syfy 31 Nights of Halloween (Scream 4)

Saturday, Oct. 16

10:30 a.m.: Scream 4



Sunday, Oct. 17

12:00 a.m.: Scream 4



Happy watching! And if anyone creepy calls asking if you like scary movies, remember that Jason doesn't become the killer in Friday the 13th until the sequel and you should always run out the front door instead of up the stairs.