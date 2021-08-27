Join or Sign In
Sign in to customize your TV listings
By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.
The final runs of Lucifer and Dear White People are two of the service's September highlights
It's almost September, and that means returning to school, sweater weather, and cool, crisp nights that are perfect for curling up on the couch to watch your favorite shows. This September, Netflix has lots of great new and returning series. Notably, Dear White People returns, with Winchester students back for their final year. It's not your typical year, either, because there's also a musical element to the season, and we cannot wait to see what this talented cast does. Another fan favorite is returning for a final run, and it will be bittersweet to bid farewell to Lucifer. We've grown to love Tom Ellis and the show's entire cast. We'll miss his wickedly sexy grin, singing, and dapper suits.
Sex Education returns in September for a third season, which continues to ask whether Otis (Asa Butterfield) and Maeve (Emma Mackey) will ever get together. And on the reality TV side, a surprise third season of The Circle is also upon us. Check out the full list of what's coming to and leaving Netflix in September below.
Sept. 1
How to Be a Cowboy
Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror
A Cinderella Story
Agatha Christie's Crooked House
Barbie Big City Big Dreams
Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)
The Blue Lagoon (1980)
Chappie
Clear and Present Danger
Cliffhanger
Cold Mountain
Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles
Dear John
Do the Right Thing
Freedom Writers
Green Lantern
House Party
House Party 2
House Party 3
The Interview
Kid-E-Cats: Season 2
Labyrinth
Letters to Juliet
Love Don't Cost a Thing (2003)
Mars Attacks!
Marshall
Mystery Men
The Nutty Professor
The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
Once Upon a Time in America
Open Season 2
Rhyme & Reason
School of Rock
Tears of the Sun
Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins
Sept. 2
Afterlife of the Party
Final Account
Q-Force
Sept. 3
Dive Club
Money Heist Part 5: Volume 1
Sharkdog
Worth
Sept. 7
Kid Cosmic: Season 2
Octonauts: Above & Beyond
On the Verge
Untold: Breaking Point
Sept. 8
The Circle: Season 3 (new episodes weekly)
Into the Night: Season 2
JJ+E
Sept. 9
Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali
The Women and the Murderer
Sept. 10
Firedrake the Silver Dragon
Kate
Lucifer: The Final Season
Metal Shop Masters
Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series
Prey
Yowamushi Pedal
Yowamushi Pedal Grande Road
Sept. 14
A StoryBots Space Adventure
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 5
The World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals: Season 2
You vs. Wild: Out Cold
Sept. 15
Nailed It!: Season 6
Nightbooks
Saved by the Bell: Seasons 1-9
Schumacher
Too Hot To Handle Latino (new episodes weekly)
Sept. 16
He-Man and the Masters of the Universe
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
My Heroes Were Cowboys
Sept. 17
Ankahi Kahaniya
Chicago Party Aunt
The Father Who Moves Mountains
Sex Education: Season 3
Squid Game
The Stronghold
Sept. 19
Dark Skies
Sept. 20
Grown Ups
Sept. 21
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Chrissy Takes the Wheel
Love on the Spectrum: Season 2
Sept. 22
Confessions of an Invisible Girl
Dear White People: Volume 4
Intrusion
Jaguar
Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan
Sept. 23
Je Suis Karl
Sept. 24
Blood & Water: Season 2
Ganglands (Braqueurs)
Jailbirds New Orleans
Midnight Mass
My Little Pony: A New Generation
The Starling
Vendetta: Truth, Lies and The Mafia
Sept. 28
Ada Twist, Scientist
Attack of the Hollywood Clichés!
Sept. 29
The Chestnut Man
Friendzone
MeatEater: Season 10 Part 1
No One Gets Out Alive
Polly Pocket Season 3 Part 1
Sounds Like Love
Sept. 30
Love 101: Season 2
Luna Park
The Phantom
September TBD
Baki Hanma
Bangkok Breaking
Crime Stories: India Detectives
Kota Factory: Season 2
Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space
Leaving Sept. 3
Kicking and Screaming
Leaving Sept. 6
Midnight Special
Leaving Sept. 7
Ripper Street: Series 1-5
Leaving Sept. 11
Turbo
Leaving Sept. 12
I'm Sorry: Seasons 1-2
Leaving Sept. 14
Pawn Stars: Season 2
Leaving Sept. 15
Angry Birds: Seasons 1-2
As Above, So Below
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World
Leaving Sept. 16
Penny Dreadful: Seasons 1-3
Leaving Sept. 18
Beauty & the Beast: Seasons 1-4
Leaving Sept. 26
The Grandmaster
Leaving Sept. 30
Air Force One
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Boogie Nights
Cradle 2 the Grave
Evil: Season 1
Fools Rush In
Insidious
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid Part II
Kung Fu Panda
Kung Fu Panda 2
No Strings Attached
The Pianist
Prom Night
The Queen
Star Trek
Star Trek: Enterprise: Seasons 1-4
Star Trek: Seasons 1-3
Star Trek: Voyager: Seasons 1-7
The Unicorn: Season 1
Why Do Fools Fall in Love