What's on Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, and More in March 2021

Sign in to customize your TV listings
By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Coming 2 America, and more are heading your way
March is here and in the streaming entertainment world, it's a month of superheroes, super monsters, and so much more. Disney+ wrapped up the first season of WandaVision and they'll roll right into The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on March 19. Meanwhile, HBO Max serves up the Zach Snyder cut of Justice Leagueon March 18 before closing out the month with the sure-to-be-epic Godzilla vs. Kong on March 31.
Amazon will be a destination for adult-animation fans with the premiere of Invincible, the new animated series from The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman. Comedy fans should also not miss Coming 2 America, the highly anticipated sequel to the Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall '80s classic Coming to America. And of course, Netflix is the place to be for young people in March with the Sherlock Holmes-inspired YA series The Irregulars and Michelle Obama's children's show Waffles + Mochi.
Check out what's coming to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, Peacock, IMDb TV, and Tubi in March below.
Netflix 2020 Original Movies and TV Shows: A Complete Guide
Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell
Batman Begins (2005)
Blanche Gardin: Bonne Nuit Blanche (2021)
Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)
Dances with Wolves (1990)
DC Super Hero Girls: Season 1
I Am Legend (2007)
Invictus (2009)
Jason X (2001)
Killing Gunther (2017)
LEGO Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom (2019)
Nights in Rodanthe (2008)
Power Rangers Beast Morphers: S2
Rain Man (1988)
Step Up: Revolution (2012)
Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny (2006)
The Dark Knight (2008)
The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)
Training Day (2001)
Two Weeks Notice (2002)
Year One (2009)
Black or White (2014)
Word Party: Season 5
March 3
Moxie
Murder Among the Mormons
Parker
(2013)
Safe Haven (2013)
Pacific Rim: The Black
City of Ghosts
Dogwashers
Nevenka: Breaking the Silence
Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 4
Sentinelle
Bombay Begums
Bombay Rose
The Houseboat
StarBeam: Season 3
Dealer
Last Chance U: Basketball
Marriage or Mortgage
The Block Island Sound (2020)
Coven of Sisters
Love Alarm: Season 2
The One
Paper Lives
Paradise PD: Part 3
YES DAY
Audrey (2020)
Bakugan: Armored Alliance
The BFG (2016)
The Last Blockbuster (2020)
The Lost Pirate Kingdom
Zero Chill
RebellComedy: Straight Outta the Zoo
Savages (2012)
Waffles + Mochi
Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal
Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case
B: The Beginning Succession
Cabras da Peste
Deadly Illusions (2021)
The Fluffy Movie (2014)
Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American
Skylines (2020)
Alien TV: Season 2
Country Comfort
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 3
Sky Rojo
Jiu Jitsu (2020)
Navillera
Philomena (2013)
Loyiso Gola: Unlearning
Seaspiracy
Who Killed Sara?
Caught by a Wave
DOTA: Dragon's Blood
Millennials: Season 3
Secret Magic Control Agency
A Week Away
Bad Trip
Big Time Rush: Seasons 1-4
Croupier (1998)
The Irregulars
Magic for Humans by Mago Pop
Nailed It!: Double Trouble
Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom (2013)
Rainbow High: Season 1
7 Yards: The Chris Norton Story (2020)
Octonauts & the Ring of Fire
At Eternity's Gate (2018)
Haunted: Latin America
March 1
The 13th Warrior (1999)
50/50 (2011)
A Very Brady Sequel (1996)
As Good as It Gets (1997)
Attack of the 50 Foot Cheerleader (2012)
Attack the Block (2011)
Beloved (1998)
Blow (2001)
Brooklyn's Finest (2010)
Charles and Diana: 1983 (2020)
Cocktail (1988)
Demolition Man (1993)
The Descent (2006)
Dolphin Tale (2011)
Dolphin Tale 2 (2014)
Employee Of The Month (2006)
Enemy Of The State (1998)
The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)
The Ghost Writer (2010)
The Great Debaters (2007)
I Can Do Bad All By Myself (2009)
Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009)
In the Line of Fire (1993)
Judge Dredd (1995)
The Last Face (2017)
Malcolm X (1992)
McLintock! (Producer's Cut) (1963)
The Nanny Diaries (2007)
Neil Young: Heart of Gold (2006)
The Ninth Gate (1999)
Pandorum (2009)
Patriot Games (1992)
Predators (2009)
Pretty Woman (1990)
Priceless (2016)
Rushmore (1999)
Scrooged (1988)
Shine a Light (2008)
Silverado (1985)
Sliver (1993)
The Social Network (2010)
The Spirit (2008)
Stargate (1994)
Starsky & Hutch (2004)
The Terminal (2004)
Tokyo Rising (2020)
The Tourist (2010)
Traitor (2008)
Vertical Limit (2000)
Wedding Crashers (2005)
The Whole Nine Yards (2000)
Young Frankenstein (1974)
March 2
Debris: Series Premiere
The Voice: Season 20 Premiere
Top Chef: Complete Season 17
March 3
New Amsterdam: Season 3 Premiere
March 5
Boss Level: Film Premiere
Ammonite (2020)
Beirut (2018)
Iron Mask (2019)
March 6
Storks (2016)
Triggered (2020)
March 7
Proxima (2019)
March 8
Good Girls: Season 4 Premiere
Shipwrecked: Complete Season 1
March 9
Absolutely Ascot: Complete Seasons 1 & 2
Dress to Impress: Complete Seasons 1 & 2
March 11
Game of Talents: Series Premiere
March 12
kid 90: Documentary Premiere
Cake: Season 4 Premiere
Farewell Amor (2020)
March 14
Buddy Games (2019)
March 15
1 Night In San Diego (2020)
Constructing Albert (2017)
Here Awhile (2019)
Intersect (2020)
Missing 411: The Hunted (2019)
Naughty Books (2020)
Pink Wall (2019)
Sister Aimee (2019)
The Pretenders (2018)
The Relationtrip (2017)
The Stand: How One Gesture Shook The World (2020)
Tracks (2019)
March 16
Staged: Complete Season 2
March 17
Mayans M.C.: Season 3 Premiere
March 18
Trolls: TrollsTopia: Complete Season 2
Identity (2003)
March 19
Hunter Hunter (2020)
March 20
Catfish: The TV Show: Complete Season 8
March 22
Genius: Aretha: Complete Season 3
March 23
Breeders: Season 2 Premiere
100% Wolf (2020)
March 25
Collective (2019)
March 26
Solar Opposites: Complete Season 2
Into the Dark: Blood Moon: Season 2 Finale
Fire Force: Complete Season 2 (DUBBED)
The Hurricane Heist (2018)
March 30
Vikings: Complete Season 6B
March 31
Pooch Perfect: Series Premiere
March 1
48 Hrs. (1982)
50/50 (2011)
Another 48 Hrs. (1990)
As Good As It Gets (1997)
Attack Of The 50 Foot Cheerleader (2012)
Attack The Block (2011)
A Very Brady Sequel (1996)
Back To The Future (1985)
Back To The Future Part II (1989)
Back To The Future Part III (1990)
Beloved (1998)
Cocktail (1988)
Due Date (2010)
E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial (1982)
Extract (2009)
For Colored Girls (2010)
I Can Do Bad All By Myself (2009)
Instant Nanny (2015) (UP Faith & Family)
In The Line Of Fire (1993)
Mae West: Dirty Blonde (2020) (PBS Living)
Neil Young: Heart Of Gold (2006)
Patriot Games (1992)
Patriots Day (2017)
Priceless (2016)
Rain Man (1988)
Religulous (2008)
Rushmore (1999)
Shine A Light (2008)
Silverado (1985)
Sliver (1993)
Sydney White (2007)
The Full Monty (1997)
The Spirit (2008)
The Terminal (2004)
The Whole Nine Yards (2000)
Tombstone (1993)
Tyler Perry's Meet The Browns (2008)
W. (2008)
Wet Hot American Summer (2001)
American Masters – Dorothea Lange: Grab a Hunk of Lightning (2014) (PBS Living)
And She Could Be Next: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)
Brad Meltzer's Decoded: Season 1 (History Vault)
Breathless: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
Captain Marleau: Season 1 (MHz Choice)
Civilizations: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)
Dorothy & the Wizard of Oz: Season 1 (Boomerang)
Ella the Elephant: Season 1 (Kidstream)
Fifth Ward: Season 1 (ALLBLK)
Jo Frost: Nanny on Tour: Season 1 (UPP Faith & Family)
Life With Elizabeth: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)
London Kills: Season 1 (Acorn TV)
Nightwatch: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)
Not for Ourselves Alone: The Story of Elizabeth Cady Stanton & Susan B. Anthony: Limited Series (PBS Documentaries)
Range Rider: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)
Rhymes Through Times: Season 1 (Noggin)
Somewhere South: Season 1 (PBS Living)
The Paris Murders: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
The Returned: Season 1 (Sundance Now)
March 3
Out of Africa (1985)
March 5
Coming 2 America (2021) *Amazon Original Movie
March 10
Jack And Jill (2011)
March 12
Honest Thief (2020)
Making Their Mark: Season 1 *Amazon Original Series
March 19
Words on Bathroom Walls (2020)
March 26
Invincible: Season 1 *Amazon Original Series
La Templanza (The Vineyard): Season 1 *Amazon Original Series
March 29
Renegades (1989)
March 30
The Ghost Writer (2010)
March 5
Raya and the Last Dragon (Disney+ Premier Access)
WandaVision: Season Finale
Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: Time Warped
Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties
Heartland Docs, DVM, Season 2
March 12
Own the Room
Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: Long Time Gone
Disney Junior Doc McStuffins: The Doc Is In
Disney My Music Story: Perfume
Dr. K's Exotic Animal ER, Season 1-8
Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet, Season 7
Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children
Marvel Studios: Legends
Assembled: The Making of WandaVision
March 19
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Episode 1
Disney Big Hero 6 The Series, Season 3
Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: If I Could Turn Back Time
Mexico Untamed, Season 1
March 26
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Episode 1
Disney Secrets of Sulpher Springs: As Time Goes By
Disney Pickle and Peanut, Season 1
Disney Pickle and Peanut, Season 2
Gnomeo & Juliet
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Episode 2
Inside Pixar: Foundations: Batch 3
*denotes HBO premiere
March 1
10 Years (2012)*
A Mouse Tale (2012)*
Adventureland (2009)*
Assault On Precinct 13 (1976)*
Assault On Precinct 13 (2005)*
Bandits (2001)*
Barefoot (2014)*
Blade (1998)
The Brothers Grimm (2005)*
Bowfinger (1999)*
Cesar Chavez (2014)*
Charlotte's Web (2006)*
CHiPs (2017)*
Constantine (2005)
The Doors (1991)*
Dr. Dolittle 2 (2001)*
Dream House (2011)*
Driving Miss Daisy (1989)
Eulogy (2004)*
Fierce People (2007)*
Final Analysis (1992)*
Final Space, Seasons 1-2
Finding Neverland (2004)*
Gloria (2014)*
Going In Style (2017)*
Gone (2012)*
Hard, Season 2 Premiere*
Hellbenders (2013)*
Henry Poole Is Here (2008)*
House Arrest (2012)*
Immigration Tango (2011)*
Jungle Master (2014)
Just Before I Go (2015)*
The King's Speech (2010)
Leonard Cohen: I'm Your Man (2006)*
Live By Night (2016)*
The Lost Boys (1987)
Machine Gun Preacher (2011)*
Malice (1993)*
Man On A Ledge (2012)*
Miss Sharon Jones! (2015)
No Se Aceptan Devoluciones (AKA Instructions Not Included) (2013)*
Ocean's Eleven (2001)
Ocean's Thirteen (2007)
Ocean's Twelve (2004)
One More Time (2016)*
Our Brand Is Crisis (2015)*
Parental Guidance (2012)*
Pitch Perfect (2012)*
Princess Kaiulani (2010)*
The Quiet Ones (2014)*
The Raven (2012)*
Red Dragon (2002)*
Repentance (2014)*
The River Wild (1994)*
School Dance (2014)*
Secretary (2002)
Shadows (2021)*
Stand Up Guys (2013)*
Super Capers (2009)*
Tim Burton's Corpse Bride (2005)
The Undocumented Lawyer (2021)*
Unforgettable (2017)*
The Voices (2015)*
Veronica Mars (2014)
Wedding Crashers (2005)
Wiener Dog Internationals (2017)*
March 3
Hunter x Hunter, (Dubbed, episodes 100-148) (Crunchyroll Collection)
March 4
Persona: The Dark Truth Behind Personality Tests, Max Original Documentary Premiere
March 5
No Matarás (Aka Cross The Line) (2021)*
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World - Season 2 (Dubbed, episodes 14-25) (Crunchyroll Collection)
March 6
12 oz. Mouse, Season 3
Lost Resort
Rocky (1975)*
Rocky Balboa (2006)*
Rocky II (1979)*
Rocky III (1982)*
Rocky IV (1985)*
Rocky V (1990)*
March 8
The Investigation, Limited Series Finale
March 9
Ballmastrz: 9009, Season 2
COVID Diaries NYC, Documentary Premiere*
March 10
YOLO: Crystal Fantasy
March 11
Genera+ion S1A, Max Original Premiere
South ParQ Vaccination Special
Tig n' Seek, Season 1B Premiere
March 12
Isabel
Nuestras Madres (Aka Our Mothers) (2021)*
Tigtone, Season 2
March 13
Speed (1994)*
Three Busy Debras
March 14
Allen v. Farrow, Documentary Series Finale
Messy Goes to Okido
March 15
Infomercials
March 16
Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma, Season 5 (Dubbed) (Crunchyroll Collection)
March 17
Superman: The Animated Series
March 18
Zack Snyder's Justice League, Max Original Film Premiere
March 19
A Tiny Audience, Season 2 Premiere*
March 20
Beverly Hills Cop (1984)*
Beverly Hills Cop II (1987)*
Beverly Hills Cop III (1994)*
March 22
Beartown, Limited Series Finale
March 23
Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel*
March 26
Hotel Coppelia (2021)*
March 27
Tina, Documentary Premiere*
March 30
The Last Cruise, Documentary Premiere*
March 31
Godzilla vs. Kong, Warner Bros. Film Premiere (2021)
JUMP TO: Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, Disney+, HBO Max, IMDb TV, Tubi, Peacock
March 1
Series
Project Blue Book S1-2
Movies
Mary Queen Of Scots (2018)
Lincoln Lawyer
Monsters Vs. Aliens (Dwa)
Arrival
The Last Witch Hunter
Collateral
Fast Times At Ridgemont High
Atonement
Nanny Mcphee
American Psycho
The Hurt Locker
Madea's Witness Protection
Shaft
Boomerang
Coal Miner's Daughter
The Game
Godzilla 2000
The Guardian (1990)
Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
Land Before Time III: The Time Of The Great Giving
Land Before Time IV: Journey Through The Mists
Land Before Time IX: Journey To The Big Water
Land Before Time Sing Along
Land Before Time Sing Along 2
Land Before Time V: The Mysterious Island
Land Before Time VI: The Secret Of Saurus Rock
Land Before Time VII: The Stone Of Cold Fire
Land Before Time VIII: The Big Freeze
Land Before Time X: The Great Longneck Migration
Land Before Time XII: Day Of The Flyers
Land Before Time XIII: The Wisdom Of Friends
Land Before Time: Journey Of The Brave
Meet Joe Black
Monster's Ball
Nanny Mcphee Returns
Problem Child
Rock The Kasbah
Rules Of Engagement
Scent Of A Woman
Sea Of Love
The Sum Of All Fears
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street
What Dreams May Come
March 3
Still Alice
The Switch
March 15
Pride + Prejudice + Zombies
March 16
The Dilemma
March 23
No Strings Attached
March 1
Series
Devious Maids (2013)
Game of Talents (2021)
The Mediator with Ice-T (2020)
Movies
And Soon the Darkness (2010)
Bait (2012)
Cradle 2 the Grave (2003)
Crank 2 High Voltage (2009)
Domino (2005)
Edge of Darkness (2010)
Exit Wounds (2001)
MI-5: The Greater Good (2015)
Patriots Day (2016)
Rocknrolla (2008)
The Art of War (2000)
The Last Boy Scout (1991)
The Marine (2006)
Diary of a Mad Black Woman (2005)
I Can Do Bad All By Myself (2009)
For Colored Girls (2010)
Madea's Witness Protection (2012)
Meet the Browns (2008)
Top Five (2014)
Anger Management (2003)
Brothers Solomon (2007)
Harold & Kumar Escape From Guantanamo Bay (2008)
Skiptrace (2016)
The Whole Nine Yards (2000)
Unfinished Business (2015)
Cloud Atlas (2012)
Ghost (1990)
Stronger (2017)
The Row (2018)
Thirteen Ghosts (2001)
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003)
Daddy Day Care (2003)
Escape From Planet Earth (2013)
Karate Kid (1984)
Dr. Who and the Daleks (1965)
Dr. Who: Daleks Invasion Earth (1966)
The Day the Earth Stood Still (2008)
Underworld (2003)
Underworld: Awakening (2012)
Underworld: Blood Wars (2016)
Underworld: Evolution (2006)
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans (2009)
March 16
I Am Wrath (2016)
March 25
USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage (2016)
March 26
Blood Father (2016)
*denotes exclusive to Peacock
March 1
47 Ronin (2013)
A Beautiful Mind (2001)
Away From Her (2007)
Beauty Shop (2005)
Boomerang (1992)
Brothers (2009)
CB4 (1993)
Cinderella Man (2005)
Columbiana (2011)
Flash of Genius (2008)
Fried Green Tomatoes (1991)
Gods of Egypt (2016)
Harlem Nights (1989)
Heist (2015)
Honey (2003)
Land of the Lost (2009)
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life (2003)
Leprechaun (1993)
Leprechaun II (1994)
Leprechaun III (1995)
Leprechaun 4: Lost in Space (1997)
Leprechaun V: In the Hood (2000)
Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood (2003)
Leprechaun Origins (2014)
Letters to Juliet (2010)
Lost in Translation (2003)
Mortdecai (2015)
Next Day Air (2009)
Notting Hill (1999)
Ride Along (2014)
Role Models (2008)
Slap Shot (1977)
Sudden Death (1995)
Texas Chainsaw 3D (2013)
The Beaver (2011)
The Big Lebowski (1998)
The Blues Brothers (1980)
The Blues Brothers 2000 (1998)
The Last Temptation of Christ (1988)
The Legend of Hercules (2014)
The Town (2010)
Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins (2008)
Def Comedy Jam, Season 5
Hip Hop Houdini, Season 1
Good Times, Season 1-6
The Widower, Episode 1-3
78th Annual Golden Globes (NBC)
March 2
Cold Pursuit (2019)
Debris, Season 1 (NBC)
Top Chef, Season 17
March 3
New Amsterdam, Season 3 (NBC)
March 4
Mr. Mercedes, Season 3*
March 9
Field Trip with Curtis Stone, Season 1-2
March 10
GI Joe: Retaliation (2013)
March 12
Resident Alien (SYFY)
March 15
Mr. Baseball (1992)
Neighbors (2014)
The Babe (1992)
March 16
The Change-Up (2011)
March 18
Come and Find Me (2011)
TrollsTopia, Season 2*
March 21
WWE Fastlane
March 25
John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise*
March 31
American Pie (1999)
American Pie 2 (2001)
American Wedding (2003)