Here's What's New on Netflix in May 2021

Lucifer returns, and Master of None makes a surprise comeback
Spring has sprung and it's already May. With the new month, there are many streaming shows to discover. First we need to know: are you ready to dance with the devil? Luciferreturns for the second half of Season 5 on Netflix in May, along with a lot of other great streaming choices. Netflix is also dropping Season 3 of Master of None May 23rd after a long hiatus. There haven't been new episodes of the Aziz Ansari and Alan Yang comedy since 2017, so the announcement of new episodes came as quite a surprise.
If movies are more your jam, Netflix is adding all three Back to the Future movies to the lineup at the very top of the month, along with The Land Before Time, if you have young dinosaur lovers you need to entertain. Plus, Jurassic Park: Camp Cretaceous Season 3 arrives later in the month for slightly older dino lovers, or just dino lovers in general.
May will also bringSelena: The Series Part 2 to the service, as well as the final season of The Kominsky Method, so there's a little something for everyone in the mix.
Here's the complete list of what's coming to Netflix in May:
May 1
Back to the Future
Back to the Future II
Back to the Future III
Barney and Friends: Seasons 13-14
JT Leroy
The Land Before Time
The Land Before Time 2
The Lovely Bones
Notting Hill
The Pelican Brief
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Resident Evil: Extinction
Scarface
Stargate
The Sweetest Thing
The Whole Nine Yards
Zack and Miri Make a Porno
Zombieland
May 2
Hoarders: Season 11
May 4
Selena: The Series: Part 2
Trash Truck: Season 2
May 5
The Sons of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness
May 6
Dead Man Down
May 7
Girl From Nowhere: Season 2
Jupiter's Legacy
Monster
May 11
Money, Explained
May 12
The Upshaws
Oxygen
Dance of the Forty One
May 13
Castlevania: Season 4
Layer Cake
May 14
Love, Death & Robots: Volume 2
Haunted: Season 3
The Woman in the Window
Jungle Beat: The Movie
May 19
Who Killed Sara?: Season 2
May 20
Special: Season 2
Spy Kids: All the Time in the World
May 21
Army of the Dead
Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous: Season 3
May 26
Nail Bomber: Manhunt
High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America
Baggio: The Divine Ponytail
May 27
Blue Miracle
Eden
May 28
Lucifer: Season 5, Part 2
The Kominsky Method: Season 3
Dog Gone Trouble
May 31
Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story
Coming soon in May:
Halston
Master of None
Ragnarok: Season 2
Amy Tan: Unintended Memoir