The new year is finally upon us, and while you're breathing a small sigh of relief, you can also kick back and catch up on all the goodies Amazon Prime Video has to offer. Some of the highlights include Regina King's directorial debut, the film One Night in Miami, which imagines a meeting between Malcolm X (Kingsley Ben-Adir), Muhammad Ali (Eli Goree), Jim Brown (Aldis Hodge), and Sam Cooke (Leslie Odom Jr.) in a Miami hotel room in 1964, immediately after Ali's title win over Sonny Liston. The film is already generating Oscar buzz, so keep an eye out during award season.

On the TV show side, you can binge all the seasons of the CBS comedy How I Met Your Mother, and you too can wonder why someone would want to marry Ted. But seriously, there are so many great running jokes and lines in this series, you'll enjoy it whether it's new to you or you're watching it for the first time.

For Robson Green fans, season 5 of Grantchester is being added to Amazon Prime Video. Green is a charmer, and he's a treat to watch in this series.

Here's what's new on Amazon Prime Video in January 2021:

Jan. 1

1900 (1977)

A Night At The Roxbury (1998)

Arachnophobia (1990)

Bloody Sunday (2002)

Broken Arrow (1996)

Brothers (2009)

Chaplin (1992)

Cloverfield (2008)

Coneheads (1993)

Confessions Of A Shopaholic (2009)

Donnie Brasco (1997)

Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned To Stop Worrying And Love The Bomb (1964)

Escape From Alcatraz (1979)

Eve's Bayou (1997)

Face/Off (1997)

Frankenstein And The Monster From Hell (1974)

Girl Most Likely (2013)

Good Luck Chuck (2007)

Gun Duel In Durango (1957)

Gunfight At The O.K. Corral (1957)

In & Out (1997)

Jazz (2001) (PBS Documentaries)

Kiss The Girls (1997)

Last Of The Mohicans (1992)

Legion (2010)

Like A Boss (2020)

Love The Coopers (2015)

Major League (2015)

Master And Commander: The Far Side Of The World (2003)

Peggy Sue Got Married (1986)

Places In The Heart (1984)

Premonition (2007)

Pride (2007)

Push (2009)

Regarding Henry (1991)

Ride Out For Revenge (1958)

Salt (2010)

Signed, Sealed, Delivered (2013) (Hallmark)

Signs (2000)

Soul Food (1997)

St. Elmo's Fire (1985)

Starman (1984)

Star Trek Beyond (2016)

The Brass Legend (1956)

The Brothers Mcmullen (1995)

The Cooler (2003)

The Devil's Own (1997)

The Firm (1993)

The Interview (2014)

The Legend Of Bagger Vance (2000)

The Longest Yard (1974)

The Peacemaker (1997)

The Quick And The Dead (1995)

The Sons Of Katie Elder (1965)

The Town (2010)

The Truman Show (1998)

Tyler Perry's The Family That Preys (2008)

Vampire In Brooklyn (1995)

Virtuosity (1995)

Walking Tall (1973)

War

When A Man Loves A Woman (1994)

Where Hope Grows (2015)

Wonder Boys (2000)

Ancient Civilizations of North America: Season 1 (The Great Courses)

Baby Looney Tunes: Season 1 (Boomerang)

Beecham House: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Bringing up Bates: Season 1 (Up Faith & Family)

Changing Body Composition through Diet and Exercise: Season 1 (The Great Courses)

Commandments: Season 1 (Topic)

Dexter: Seasons 1-8

I Survived . . . Beyond and Back: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Rocco Schiavone: Ice Cold Murders: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Simply Ming: Season 14 (PBS Living)

Texas Metal: Season 1 (MotorTrend)

The Universe : Season 1 (History Vault)

Jan. 6

Mighty Oak (2020)

Jan. 7

Gretel & Hansel (2020)

Jan. 8

Herself (2020)

The Silencing (2020)

Jan. 11

The Rhythm Section (2020)

Jan. 15

One Night in Miami (2020)

Tandav: Season 1

Jan. 18

Alone (2020)

Pandora: Season 2

Jan. 19

Grantchester: Season 5

How I Met Your Mother: Seasons 1-9

Jan. 22

Flack: Season 1

Jessy and Nessy: New Episodes

Jan. 29

Chick Fight (2020)

Mortal (2020)



