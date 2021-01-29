What's New on Amazon in February 2021

Owen Wilson and Salma Hayek, Bliss Amazon

February is days away, and with it comes Valentine's Day. Amazon Prime Video will be adding two new original movies and two new original series to its streaming library in February 2021, along with tons of other new film and streaming options. Owen Wilson and Salma Hayek star in the "mind-bending love story" Bliss, out Feb. 5, about a down-on-his-luck divorcé who meets a mysterious woman living on the streets who believes the world around them is a computer simulation. Plus, Kathryn Newton and Kyle Allen star in time loop love story The Map of Tiny Perfect Things, premiering Feb. 12.

Prime Video will also release Tell Me Your Secrets, a psychological thriller series starring Lily Rabe, on Feb. 19. And Season 1 of new original series The Boarding School: Las Cumbres, about an impenetrable boarding school, debuts the same day.

Other notable additions to the Amazon library include 2020's Sonic the Hedgehog, which starts streaming on the service Feb. 18. Coming to America lands on Prime at the start of the month, getting viewers ready for the anticipated sequel Coming 2 America, which will debut on Amazon Prime on March 5.

Check out the rest of Amazon's February schedule below.

Feb. 1

Movies

Antz

(1998)

Australia (2008)

Be My Valentine (2013) (Hallmark Movies Now)

Burn Motherf**ker, Burn! (2017) (Showtime)

Coming To America (1988)

Courageous (2011)

Dazed And Confused (1993)

Down To Earth (2001)

Hitsville: The Making of Motown (2019) (Showtime)

How She Move (2008)

Imagine That (2009)

Just Wright (2010)

Kiki (2017) (IFC Films Unlimited)

Love by Accident (2020) (UP Faith & Family)

Love by the 10th Date (2017) (Lifetime Movie Club)

Moulin Rouge (2001)

Notes On A Scandal (2006)

Shanghai Noon (2000)

SMOOCH (2011) (Hallmark Movies Now)

Spy Next Door (2010)

The Haunting In Connecticut (2009)

The Ides Of March (2011)

The Last Appeal (2016) (UP Faith & Family)

The Prestige (2006)

There's Something About Mary (1998)

The Village (2004)

Whitney: Can I Be Me (2017) (Showtime)

Series

19-2: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

African American Lives: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Billions: Seasons 1-3

Black in Latin America: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Butter and Brown: Season 1 (UP Faith & Family)

City on a Hill: Season 1 (Showtime)

Civil War Journal: Season 1 (History Vault)

Faster With Finnegan: Season 1 (MotorTrend)

Finding Your Roots: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries/PBS Living)

For the Love of Jason: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

Genealogy Roadshow: Season 1 (PBS Living)

I Killed My BFF: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

I Married Joan: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

Mercy Street: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

One On One: Season 1-5

Raiders of Ghost City: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)

Safe House: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

The Game: Seasons 1-3

The White Princess: Season 1 (STARZ)

What's New Scooby-Doo?: Season 1 (Boomerang)

WuTang Clan: Of Mics and Men: Season 1 (Showtime)



Feb. 5

Movies

Bliss - Amazon Original Movie (2021)

Series

Little Coincidences (Pequeñas Coincidencias): Season 3



Feb. 12

Movies

Map Of Tiny Perfect Things - Amazon Original Movie (2021)

Series

Clifford - Amazon Original Series: New Episodes



Feb. 16

Movies

Catfish (2010)

The Warrior Queen Of Jhansi (2019)



Feb. 18

Movies

Sonic The Hedgehog (2020)



Feb. 19

Series

The Boarding School: Las Cumbres - Amazon Exclusive: Season 1

Tell Me Your Secrets - Amazon Prime Original Series



Feb. 26

Movies

The Informer (2020)

Series

Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers - IMDb TV Original: Limited Series

