Grab your comfiest blanket and settle in for one long binge session because Netflix has revealed the titles that are scheduled to leave the platform in April, and some of these might just be what you need to watch right now. For example, the beloved Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly comedy Step Brothers, which gave us "Boats and Hoes" and an unforgettable rendition of Andrea Bocelli's "Por Ti Volare," is on its way out. The wacky comedy movie about two narcissistic man-children hilariously struggling to co-exist under one roof seems like the perfect escape right about now but disappears from Netflix's library on April 30.

The platform is also dropping all five seasons of the Canadian supernatural drama Lost Girl, which is about a modern succubus struggling with the natural urge to feed off the sexual energy of humans while searching for the truth about who she is and where she comes from. The sex-positive series starring Anna Silk, Kris Holden-Reid, and Ksenia Solo was praised for the groundbreaking portrayal of its bisexual lead and the multitude of sexualities represented in the show. Catch this cult favorite before it heads out on April 16.

Additionally, '90s classics like Space Jam, Goodfellas, and The Craft are all among the titles departing next month. Find out what else is leaving Netflix in April below so you can adjust your weekend streaming plans accordingly!

Robin Tunney, Fairuza Balk, Rachel True, and Neve Campbell, The Craft Photo: Columbia Pictures/Getty Images

April 4

American Odyssey Season 1

April 8

Movie 43

April 15

21 & Over

April 16

Lost Girl Seasons 1-5

April 17

Big Fat Liar

April 19

The Longest Yard

April 24

The Ugly Truth

April 29

National Treasure

April 30

A Cinderella Story

A Little Princess

A Nightmare on Elm Street

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

The Craft

Crash

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

The Dirty Dozen

Dirty Harry

Driving Miss Daisy

Friday the 13th

Good Burger

GoodFellas

The Hangover

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events

Police Academy

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment

Police Academy 3: Back in Training

Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol

Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach

Police Academy 6: City Under Siege

Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow

Rosemary's Baby

Rounders

Scream 2

Scream 3

The Shawshank Redemption

Space Jam

Spy Kids

Step Brothers

Strictly Ballroom

The Talented Mr. Ripley

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

True Grit

